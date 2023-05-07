Home » Chef Rubio vitriolic against Segre: “Racial hatred? I await the complaint
Business

by admin
Liliana Segre and Chef Rubio

Chef Rubio, born Gabriele Rubini, returned to the attack of Senator Liliana Segre, after the latter announced that she had filed a complaint for defamation aggravated by racial hatred against the chef. And she does it with a fiery tweet, with which he criticizes the Segre because of his words of support for Ukrainealso reminding her that she hadn’t yet seen any trace of the complaint promise.

It all started when Liliana Segre was a guest on the show The Air that Blowsspeaking of the war in Ukraine explained that he remembers when the invader was called “invader” and not “another to deal with”. It is what enters your land, bombs your home, kills young, old and children, all people who have nothing to do with the guerra.

The Senator went on to state that she would be false if she were to state that she didn’t stands on the side of Ukraine. Precisely the words of support for the Gialloblù country were not appreciated by Chef Rubio who launched a harsh criticism on Twitter.

The first part of the tweet refers to the complaint for defamation aggravated by racial hatred that Segre should have presented against him and against twenty other people who have addressed insults, anti-Semitic offenses and death threatsforcing her to live on the supply.

I knew I ended up in the complaint at the time blonde chef he replied with another tweet: “Asking Liliana Segre to denounce the crimes of the Israeli settlement colony and the Nazi army which for 74 years has been carrying out the ethnic cleansing of the native Palestinian (Semitic) people would be inciting hatred? Partial silences are hate, not those who resist.

