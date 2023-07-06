Chemistry – EU authority presents results of re-evaluation of glyphosate

Logo of the Bayer Group Image: AFP

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) presented its reassessment of the controversial herbicide glyphosate on Thursday.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) presented its new assessment of the herbicide glyphosate on Thursday. On this basis, the EU should decide on a further five-year extension of the approval of the controversial drug. Efsa was supposed to publish its so-called peer review last year, but then postponed the date with reference to the “unprecedented number” of comments received.

According to the manufacturer Bayer, the companies involved submitted the most comprehensive dossier at more than 180,000 pages “that has ever been prepared for an active ingredient in a crop protection product”. Glyphosate is suspected of being carcinogenic. In 2017, the EU Commission had already decided on a five-year extension pending a new scientific evaluation. The permit would have expired in December 2022, but was again extended by one year.

