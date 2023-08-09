Chemistry: Suddenly there is new optimism in the leading indicator industry

economy chemical industry

“We are the first domino to shake”

“2024 can definitely be a better year for the chemical industry than 2023,” says Brenntag CEO Christian Kohlpaintner

Germany’s chemical industry has recently shocked with profit warnings and bad half-year figures. “Belief in Germany as a location is dwindling,” said the industry association. The confidence shown by distributor Brenntag is all the more surprising.

The news from Germany’s chemical industry has been anything but good recently. Large providers such as BASF, Evonik, Lanxess and Wacker Chemie all had to issue profit warnings. In addition, the industry association VCI reports a disappointing first half of the year with 11.5 percent less sales and a drop in production of 10.5 percent.

“The figures for the first half of the year are red and the production costs in Germany are not competitive,” says Markus Steilemann, President of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI). The annual forecast must therefore be revised downwards.

It is therefore hardly surprising that Brenntag is now reporting a weak interim result. The world‘s largest chemicals distributor based in Essen reports a currency-adjusted drop in sales of almost 14 percent to 4.26 billion euros in the second quarter and at the same time a profit slump of more than a quarter. The Dax group is struggling with a significantly reduced demand, the ongoing reduction in inventories on the part of customers and a global decline in chemical prices. CEO Christian Kohlpaintner therefore speaks of a “challenging and adverse market environment”.

chemical industry on the brink

However, this environment should now increasingly improve. In any case, Kohlpaintner exudes optimism when presenting the balance sheet. “The bottom has definitely been reached,” believes the manager. A slight recovery is now noticeable. “We are now expecting orders to increase month by month.” According to Kohlpaintner, this will no longer save the current year. The upturn expected for the second half of the year is not yet fundamental enough for this. “But 2024 could well be a better year for chemistry than 2023.”

Chemical industry as a leading indicator for the global economy

The main hope lies in Europe and Asia. “The US market is already very robust and on the right track. Now we are also seeing signs of recovery in Europe,” says Kohlpaintner. Asia, however, continues to be difficult, especially China. “China is currently a big disappointment. But even there, the bottom could be slowly being reached.”

Economists will now monitor the situation very closely. Because the chemical industry is seen as a leading indicator and yardstick for the state of the global economy. Even if the chemical economy picks up, the question arises to what extent Germany can benefit as a production location. The VCI continues to paint a bleak picture.

Because the economic downturn is by no means the biggest problem. According to a current member survey by the industry association, domestic manufacturers are significantly more concerned about the structural deficits in this country. “Belief in Germany as a business location is waning. We are not notorious naysayers. But this concentration of risk from high energy prices and corporate taxes, poor infrastructure, a shortage of skilled workers, digitization backlog and bureaucratic madness robs our entrepreneurs of confidence,” criticizes VCI President Steilemann, whose main job is CEO of the plastics manufacturer Covestro.

The topic of energy prices is particularly urgent for the industry, which recently had almost 2,000 companies, 550,000 employees and a turnover of 260 billion euros. Almost 90 percent of those surveyed rated the costs for electricity and gas as bad or very bad in an international comparison. “That’s why we’re fighting for an industrial electricity price as a bridge to the future until we have enough energy from renewable sources,” says Steilemann. Only in this way can the chemical industry in Germany survive in international competition.

“We are the first domino to shake”

However, the opposite is still happening with the planned abolition of the so-called peak compensation. For the energy-intensive industrial companies, this means further additional costs, in the case of the already ailing chemical industry around 1.5 billion euros more in electricity taxes annually, calculates the VCI.

“We are the first domino to wobble,” warns Steilemann. “If things are going badly for us at the beginning of the value chain, others will soon be affected too.” However, maintaining a strong chemical industry in Germany is necessary for the structural change to succeed at all. “High-tech chemicals from Germany are the enabling technologies, for example for battery technology, but also for chips and semiconductors and for the energy and mobility transition.” Politicians must therefore act instead of arguing.

Chip giant comes to Dresden

The business climate index of the Munich ifo Institute also shows how bad the current situation and mood in the industry are. At -31 points, it was the lowest level in the chemical industry in June since the Corona summer of 2020. Business expectations are still above this value, but are still weak. Meanwhile, the companies positively emphasized that the supply of preliminary products is working well again after many months of supply chain problems.

As far as prices are concerned, there are therefore signs of an end to the upward spiral. The majority of companies want to lower their prices. And that could boost demand again. Brenntag boss Kohlpaintner also thinks so. The inventories of many customers have now been emptied to some extent and there is a corresponding need to catch up. “But some are speculating that prices will continue to fall and are therefore taking inventory risks.” But their reluctance could also come to an end in the coming weeks and months.

