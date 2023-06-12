Chen Haolian: The Hong Kong government actively participates in the virtual asset value chain and aims to launch a stablecoin regulatory framework by the end of next year Provider Zhitong Finance

© Jakub Porzycki via Reuters Connect Chen Haolian: The Hong Kong government actively participates in the virtual asset value chain and aims to launch a stablecoin regulatory framework by the end of next year



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on June 12, Chen Haolian, deputy secretary of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, said that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has conducted public consultation on the launch of stablecoins, and will gradually establish a regulatory framework in the future, with the goal of launching before the end of next year. He also said that the Hong Kong government is actively participating in the value chain of virtual assets. It successfully issued tokenized green bonds earlier this year. It will continue to support the development of the industry in the future and welcomes the industry and talents to come to Hong Kong.

Chen Haolian said in a speech at an event that the government is focusing on the development of Internet 3.0. It has issued a policy declaration on the development of virtual assets earlier, and adopts the principle of “same business, same risk, and same rules” for supervision. It is believed that the industry can develop steadily in Hong Kong In addition, it can also protect investors and ensure that anti-money laundering and other rules meet international standards.

Chen Haolian also mentioned that in the past five years, the number of financial technology companies in Hong Kong has grown exponentially, and now there are more than 800 companies providing diversified services, including virtual banking, virtual insurance, and virtual asset transactions.