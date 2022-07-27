New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





On August 2, the industry’s first Snapdragon 8+ folding flagship, the moto razr 2022, will be officially released. As the press conference approaches, the official has accelerated the warm-up of the new phone.

Recently, Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business department, revealed part of the 5G parameter information of moto razr 2022 through a video.

Chen Jin said that the 5G frequency band covered by razr 2022 is the industry’s one (thumbs up),Let you have the freedom of 5G network wherever you go, it may be an Android phone that supports a lot of 5G frequency bands.

Also, the background text in the video shows,The moto razr 2022 supports 19 5G frequency bands and 27 4G frequency bands.

It is worth mentioning that last year’s moto edge S30 supports independent (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network group modes, supports up to 10 5G-NR frequency bands, 20 4G frequency bands, 4G carrier aggregation a total of 128 groups, ENDC combination 100+ in total.

Chen Jin previously said that the folding machine can completely let users be the main machine, so this time we hope to change everyone’s view of folding screen mobile phones through moto razr 2022. The moto razr 2022 has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade in all aspects, justifying the name of the folding screen.

It is reported that,The moto razr 2022 has a screen size of 6.7 inches, a secondary screen size of 3 inches, a rear 50 million main camera and a 13 million super wide-angle,Equipped with up to 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage, fingerprint recognition and power buttons are combined into one.



