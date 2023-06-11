Chen Maobo: The increasing international demand for RMB will play a role of chess in Hong Kong_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 11, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo published a director’s essay saying that the “dual counter model” trading launched by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the 19th of this month, the first batch of 24 stocks included in the list will be able to be traded in Hong Kong dollars or RMB. , These 24 stocks cover technology Internet, finance, real estate and consumer, accounting for about 40% of the average daily trading volume of Hong Kong stocks. In the future, the number of shares that can be traded under the dual-counter model will increase in stages, he said. In order to effectively reduce the price difference between Hong Kong dollar and RMB counters, and at the same time improve the liquidity of RMB counters. The new arrangement will include the establishment of a “dual counter market maker mechanism”.At present, 9 exchange participants have been granted dual-counter market maker licenses, and the next step will be to promote RMB-denominatedsecuritiesIncorporating the “Southbound Connect” allows mainland investors to directly use onshore RMB funds to buy and sell Hong Kong stocks, reducing the exchange risk that may be faced when funds go south.

He said that in the foreseeable future, the international demand for the use of RMB will only continue to increase; providing richer and deeper market products and deepening the interconnection mechanism will allow Hong Kong to play a major role in the internationalization of the RMB. Play a unique “chess eye” role in the chess game.

Article source: Interface News

