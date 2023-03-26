In the modern industrial system, high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises have strong innovation capabilities and good growth potential. They are the basic force for improving the stability and competitiveness of the industrial chain supply chain, an important driver for promoting high-quality economic development, and a strong support for building a new development pattern. .

Under the goal of “manufacturing a strong city”, Chengdu, as an important manufacturing city in China, is using a series of strategies and measures to encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises to embark on the road of “specialization, special innovation”. At present, the city has cultivated 202 national-level specialized and special “little giant” enterprises and 1,647 provincial-level specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises.

cultivate

Small and medium-sized enterprises “overwhelming”

Innovative goals point to thousands of households

A few days ago, the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology announced the list of the second batch of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in the province. A total of 1,504 enterprises were on the list, of which 890 were from Chengdu. In the first batch of lists previously announced, a total of 2,093 companies were on the list, including 1,465 companies from Chengdu.

Innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises, and specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises are the three levels of cultivation of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises in my country, which together constitute a gradient cultivation system. Among them, innovative small and medium-sized enterprises have a high level of specialization, strong innovation ability and development potential, and are the basic strength of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the promotion meeting for the high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Chengdu held on March 22, the reporter noticed that the “Three-Year Implementation Plan for Gradient Cultivation of High-quality Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Chengdu” (2023-2025), which is seeking opinions, pointed out that, Strive to cultivate more than 10,000 innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in the city by 2025. To build a modern industrial system, Chengdu is making efforts to build a development pattern in which large enterprises are “indomitable” and small enterprises are “overwhelming”.

Intelligent manufacturing

202 national little giants

Enhance the core competitiveness of the manufacturing industry

Global Center, Longquan Mountains, Xinglong Lake, Unicorn Island… In Sichuan Jianshan Technology Co., Ltd., a provincial-level specialized and new enterprise, under the smooth scheduling of Li Tianshu, the person in charge of the company’s urban innovation business, we seem to have the “instant With the “Shift” function, you can instantly reach every corner of Chengdu. “We use the concept of a new generation of digital twin technology to transfer offline scenes to online, which can reproduce the real world 1:1, realize high-precision simulation of terrain, road network, water, buildings, and vegetation models, and restore regional cities with high-precision simulation. Scenes.”

In Longtan Industrial Park, Chenghua District, a tall factory building built and put into use last year rises on a 20-acre land. This is the new base of Chengdu Canop Robot Technology Co., Ltd., a specialized and new enterprise. “In the future, an intelligent, digital, and information-based robot R&D and manufacturing production line will be built here to realize the international cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing model of batching ‘robots make robots’.” said Deng Shihai, deputy general manager of the company.

As Li Liangjun, Chairman of Canop Company, said, “specialization, specialization and innovation” is an important path for small and medium-sized enterprises to actively adapt to the new situation and new requirements, upgrade their capabilities, and develop with high quality. , The key support for the formation of advantages is also the practical need for small and medium-sized enterprises to play their own characteristics, integrate into the strategy of manufacturing a powerful country, and realize social value.

According to data from the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology, as of now, Chengdu has cultivated 202 national-level specialized, specialized, and special “little giant” enterprises, ranking eighth in the country and fifth in sub-provincial cities. There are 1647 small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2022, Chengdu’s 202 national-level specialized, special-new “little giant” enterprises will develop well. Their operating income and total profit will increase by 12.53% and 9.6% year-on-year respectively, and R&D expenses will account for 6.96% of their operating income. It has played an important role in strengthening core competitiveness and consolidating and strengthening the real economy.

strong chain

Multiple industry “firsts”

Helping Chengdu’s industries gather into “clusters”

At the promotion meeting for the high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the city, the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology introduced that they will unswervingly promote the construction of a strong manufacturing city. Enterprises are integrated into the ecology of large enterprises.

“We focus on 17 advanced manufacturing industry chains, support specialized and special new enterprises to provide supporting products, processing and services for the world‘s top 500 companies and Chengdu vehicle (complete machine) manufacturers, and accelerate the industrial ecology and innovation ecology of large and medium-sized enterprises. Convergence, the localization matching rate of automobiles and rail vehicles has increased to more than 40% and 50% respectively. The “chain length system” has also been established and improved, and special and precise policies for integrated circuits, high-end software, industrial drones, and aero-engines have been introduced. It was selected as the first batch of “pilot cities for the construction of industrial chain supply chain ecosystem” in the country.” The person in charge said.

In the field of intelligent projection, XGIMI Technology has successfully achieved the No. 1 in the industry; Chengdu Pfister Technology Co., Ltd. has grown into the world‘s largest supplier of laser TV optical screens… The new display industry is a “cluster” gathered by Chengdu in the advanced manufacturing industry important areas. At the end of last year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology officially announced the list of 45 national advanced manufacturing clusters, and Chengdu has 3 clusters among them——Chengdu Software and Information Services, Chengde High-end Energy Equipment, and Chengdu-Chongqing Electronic Information Advanced Manufacturing Cluster. The quantity is second only to Shenzhen, tied with Shanghai and Guangzhou, and the number of approvals is the first in the west. Under the continuous improvement of the industry “circle” and “chain”, enterprises continue to make breakthroughs in core technologies and promote product upgrading and quality improvement.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau stated that in the next step, we will give full play to the role of specialized, special and new enterprises in strengthening and supplementing the chain, focusing on 17 key industrial chains of advanced manufacturing such as integrated circuits, and comprehensively sorting out the upstream and downstream cooperation and supporting relationships of the main chain enterprises. Targeted establishment of specialized and special new cultivation library to implement precise support. Encourage chain-main enterprises to open innovative resources such as technology, market, standards, and talents, and support more “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the supply chain industry chain through ecological construction, empowerment, data connectivity, etc., and promote the development of large and medium-sized enterprises Collaborative innovation and integrated development.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Li Yanling

Original title: Chengdu encourages more enterprises to take the road of “specialization, specialization and innovation” and cultivates more than 10,000 innovative small and medium-sized enterprises by 2025