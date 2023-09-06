Cherry Escrow, Deposit Account of Cherry Bank: Interest and Costs

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

September 5, 2023

If you are looking for information about Cherry Boundil deposit account proposed by Cherry Bankyou’ve come to the right place because today we will analyze all its characteristics together, focusing above all on interest rates and costs, to understand together if it is an interesting solution.

Cherry Bound it’s a restricted deposit account which promises interesting returns: for this reason I advise you to follow the guide!

Let’s start.

This article talks about:

A few words about Cherry Bank

Cherry Bank is a human bank that makes sustainability its distinctive element.

The bank is committed to being proactive in the process social transitionclimate and governance.

The sustainability it is in fact the central element of the strategy, and is part of their DNA.

Cherry Bank currently has 6 branches, all in Veneto (Padua, Treviso, Venice-Mestre, Vicenza, Verona) and one in Ferrara.

The date of birth is 28 February 2022, when the new banking reality rooted in the Veneto area was formed from a new project started in 2020.

Cherry Bank is able to combine the tradition of a solid bank with the innovation of a modern and technological reality.

It offers its customers tailor-made services, which can optimize response times.

If you are interested in learning more and discovering all the investments offered by Cherry Bank, I advise you to read here.

Is escrow safe?

If your idea is to open a deposit accountyou are most likely wondering if encumbering money is safe.

As you well know, the term deposit account, precisely because it does not allow you to withdraw the money at any time, is able to offer higher returns.

In fact, your savings are tied up and are managed by the bank: let’s say it’s almost impossible for the bank to be in such difficulty that it can’t give you back your tied up amount of money including accrued interest.

To make you feel safe, I’ll tell you two things:

Il CET1 Ratio of Cherry Bank is equal to 14.60%, i.e. the level of capital solidity of the bank represents a good solidity; The escrow account is protected by the Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits.

In conclusion, we can say that tying up one’s money with this bank is an operation safe.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

The characteristics of Cherry Binding

Cherry Bound is a time deposit account that allows you to bind your savings in one account, and offers you a high yield with 7 different deadlines for you to choose from.

You will be able to activate how many constraints you will also want to choose between shorter months, such as a 12-month bond, or up to 60 months, therefore with a decidedly more demanding bond.

Obviously, the longer the bond is, the higher the interest rate will be.

To open the restricted deposit you must be the owner of the Cherry Bank online checking account at the bank, in order to be able to hold liquid assets in one’s current account.

The interest will be paid every three months in arrears starting from the date of activation of the bond.

Release operations are not permitted until the expiry date.

What sums can you bind?

L’minimum amount that can be tied up is equal to €3,000, while themaximum amount is equal to €3,000,000.

The duration of the bond ranges from 6 months to 60 months.

The interests

The interests they are the most important part to consider when we decide which deposit account to choose.

For Cherry Vincolato, interest ranges from a minimum of 4% gross for a 6-month bond, to a maximum of 5% gross for a 60-month bond.

For completeness, I am attaching the table taken from information Sheet which summarizes all interest rates:

The liquidation of interest, as we have already mentioned, occurs every quarter.

Costs

The activation fees for the deposit account they are equal to 0, as are the periodic fee and the annual expenses for the calculation of interest.

There is no provision for sending a account balance and there are no termination fees either.

The stamp duty it is charged to the customer, equal to 0.20%, and is debited from the current account annually on 31 December.

How to open the account

To activate the restricted deposit account, you must first have a Bank account at Cherry Bank.

To open it, you will need a document, which can be an allowance card, a driving license or a passport, to be loaded on both sides, a health card and a smartphone to receive an e-mail or text message in order to complete the subscription steps of the current account.

When you have opened your current account, you can go to your reserved area and activate all the restrictions you wish.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Cherry Constrained

We finished our analysis on Cherry Boundil deposit account proposed by Cherry Bank.

I interest rates proposed are interesting, because they are higher than the average of deposit accounts.

They are longer bonds the rate also goes up to 5% gross, which is a really attractive yield.

And deposit account it is a safe investment, as we have seen: rather than leaving a fixed sum of money in the current account, you may wish to invest it in a deposit account capable of remunerating you at an attractive rate. You must consider that the stamp duty is payable by you and evaluate the inflation: in fact it is true that the interest rates proposed by this account are high, but it is equally true that we are living in an era of high inflation, and therefore this it is an aspect that needs to be considered.

To get an idea of ​​the convenience of Cherry Bound I suggest you use our comparator TOP Deposit Accountwith which you will be able to see which are the best deposit accounts by entering the amount you wish to bind and the duration of the bond.

This way you can make a comparison and see which solutions are best for your needs.

If you have just started investing, I also invite you to read some useful resources with which you can start your investment journey:

Greetings, good investments!

Find out which Investor You are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:

>> Start Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

