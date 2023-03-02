Home Business Chery backstabs the Great Wall Jietu Traveler real car debut: more than 100,000 “tough guys” debut–fast technology–technology changes the future
On the evening of March 1, Chery Jietu’s new urban SUVtravelerOfficially unveiled, the car is a mass-produced version of the T-1 concept car, positioned as a medium-sized SUV, which was designed by former Porsche design director Hakan Saracoglu.

The new car is the same as the Jietu Dasheng, which is built based on the Kunlun architecture. It is the same as the new popular SUVs such as the Tank 300, Ford Bronco, and BYD Wangwang U8. The Jietu TX also adopts the retro style that has been popular in the past two years, and the overall presentation The square box shape, the body mostly uses tough lines, which is highly recognizable.

But it should be pointed out that,It adopts a load-bearing body, which is similar to the Haval Big Dog and the second-generation Big Dogwhich is a standard urban SUV.

The car will provide 5-seater and 7-seater versions, of whichThe length of the 5-seater version is about 4.8m, and the length of the 7-seater version is about 4.95mthe side lines are very tough, showing a hard-core style, and the external small schoolbag is even more tough-guy.

The interior design is in line with the appearance, with a large number of straight lines applied, and the visual effect is clean and tough. At the same time, it is equipped with a full LCD instrument panel and a floating central control screen, which enhances the technological atmosphere. In addition, it also uses a large number of soft materials to wrap , the visual effect is soft and classy, ​​full of a certain sense of luxury.

In terms of configuration, according to official sources, the car also has adaptive identification, adaptive intelligent timely four-wheel drive, electric four-wheel drive and adaptive adjustment active suspension, etc. In terms of products and configurations,With parking air conditioner, trailer qualification, wading sensor, platform luggage rack, etc.More than 20 of the more than 40 options can be fully installed or optional to ensure the playability of the new car.

As for motivation,The engine equipped with the new car is divided into two types: 1.6T/2.0T, matching 7DCT and 8AT gearboxes respectivelywhile using BorgWarner’s sixth-generation four-wheel drive products, in addition, the car will also provide a hybrid version.

