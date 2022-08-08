Home Business Chery Group’s July sales exceeded 131,500 vehicles, an increase of 57.7% year-on-year, and new energy vehicles rose 253%_TOM Auto
Business

Chery Group’s July sales exceeded 131,500 vehicles, an increase of 57.7% year-on-year, and new energy vehicles rose 253%_TOM Auto

by admin
Chery Group’s July sales exceeded 131,500 vehicles, an increase of 57.7% year-on-year, and new energy vehicles rose 253%_TOM Auto

A few days ago, the driving line of sight learned from official channels that in July this yearChery Group131,533 vehicles were sold, a year-on-year increase of 57.7%. Among them, exports reached 50,614 units, a year-on-year increase of 90.1%.


new energyOn the other hand, in July this year, a total of 25,617 new cars were sold, a year-on-year increase of 253%. From January to July, Chery Group sold a total of 606,783 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%. Among them, 198,859 vehicles were exported, and 137,895 vehicles were new energy vehicles. So far, Chery Group’s monthly sales, exports and new energy in July have all created new history.


Chery Group's July sales exceeded 131,500 units, an increase of 57.7% year-on-year, and new energy vehicles surged 253%

The Chery Automobile brand sold 102,441 vehicles in July, up 84.4% year-on-year; from January to July, it sold 459,870 vehicles, up 35.5% year-on-year. The star model Tiggo 8 still leads the pack, with sales exceeding 20,000 units in July, achieving sales of 21,080 units, a year-on-year increase of 35%; from January to July, it contributed 99,346 global sales, a year-on-year increase of 15%.


Chery Group's July sales exceeded 131,500 units, an increase of 57.7% year-on-year, and new energy vehicles surged 253%

Starway Motors sold 3,542 vehicles in July, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%; from January to July, the cumulative sales volume was 23,029 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 40.9%; the average selling price of a single vehicle exceeded 150,000 yuan.

The Jietu brand sold 16,690 vehicles in July, an increase of 6% year-on-year; from January to July, the cumulative sales volume was 77,737 vehicles, and the cumulative number of global users reached 550,000.

Further reading:

See also  Yuzhou Group's sales in 2021 increased slightly year-on-year, and achieved 95.5% of the annual target._Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Celgene News｜Affordable Rental Housing REITs Add Newcomers to...

Corporate welfare, from bills to fringe benefits: all...

Markets: slowdown or recession? “In the autumn, inflation...

Credit crunch: how the cost of living crisis...

Used cars: the business is now all in...

Balsamic vinegar, the government activates the infringement procedure...

Petrol prices down: the self down to 1,833...

A harvest of profits in the middle of...

Bper, still rally on the stock market (+...

Finance releases warmth to protect the “micro” light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy