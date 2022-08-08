A few days ago, the driving line of sight learned from official channels that in July this yearChery Group131,533 vehicles were sold, a year-on-year increase of 57.7%. Among them, exports reached 50,614 units, a year-on-year increase of 90.1%.





new energyOn the other hand, in July this year, a total of 25,617 new cars were sold, a year-on-year increase of 253%. From January to July, Chery Group sold a total of 606,783 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%. Among them, 198,859 vehicles were exported, and 137,895 vehicles were new energy vehicles. So far, Chery Group’s monthly sales, exports and new energy in July have all created new history.





The Chery Automobile brand sold 102,441 vehicles in July, up 84.4% year-on-year; from January to July, it sold 459,870 vehicles, up 35.5% year-on-year. The star model Tiggo 8 still leads the pack, with sales exceeding 20,000 units in July, achieving sales of 21,080 units, a year-on-year increase of 35%; from January to July, it contributed 99,346 global sales, a year-on-year increase of 15%.





Starway Motors sold 3,542 vehicles in July, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%; from January to July, the cumulative sales volume was 23,029 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 40.9%; the average selling price of a single vehicle exceeded 150,000 yuan.

The Jietu brand sold 16,690 vehicles in July, an increase of 6% year-on-year; from January to July, the cumulative sales volume was 77,737 vehicles, and the cumulative number of global users reached 550,000.

