Chery is preparing to land in Europe in style, starting with Italy

Omoda 5 EV will be on sale for around 35,000 euros

The electric Omoda will be available with 2 different battery sizes, 41 kWh and 62 kWh respectively, capable of guaranteeing total distances of around 300 and 450 km. But in addition to technical data that are not yet fully available, the electric Omoda 5 will also be offered at a non-definitive price of 35,000 cars in this case, which puts it in competition with both the other Chinese MG4 Electric, more crossover than SUV which costs 30,790 euros, but also with the one with even higher wheels, the MG Marvel R which starts at 42,690 euros.

Omoda 5 EV offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Finally, it should be noted that the battery-powered Omoda 5 will be offered with an important latest generation entertainment system as well as being compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto equipment. Looking to the future, moreover, two other variants have already been planned for the Omoda 5, still envisaged as a preview for the European market, a smaller Omoda 3 city car and also a much larger one, the Omoda 7 which for now remain on the launch pad but which will certainly be marketed in Italy in the future.

Jaecoo 7 is the other face of the Chery brand

Simultaneously with the launch of the petrol-powered Omoda 5, the Jaecoo 7 brand will also make its debut in Italy. It is still a suvma with much more decisive and even more muscular lines with a look of great impact on the road, but which also conveys a feeling of robustness which will address users looking for a practical but also versatile car as well as always with a premium look and setting. 4.5 meters long, 1.87 wide and 1.68 meters high, it offers plenty of space for the passenger compartment which has a total capacity of 424 liters in total.

Jaecoo 7 is first petrol and then plug-in

The car will initially debut with a petrol version based on a 1,600 cc thermal unit with 137 kW of maximum power and 275 Nm of torque. Combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Jaecoo 7 will be able to reach a top speed of 210 km/h, as well as declaring an average consumption of 7.1 liters per 100 km. At the beginning of 2024, the Jaecoo 7 will expand its range with a further plug-in hybrid version based on a thermal engine, albeit with a reduced displacement of 1,500 cc petrol, but still supercharged.

Chery’s future range will cover all sectors

The strategy that the Chevy brand has adopted in view of a very complete future European range will make it possible to cover all the main market sectors: from A, B or C sedans, to B, C and D segment SUV variants with the guarantee of offer powertrain solutions of both the pure electric or hybrid type or still electric, but with an extended range and, lastly, full cell hydrogen. It is on this basis that the Chinese of Chery intend to actively participate in the fight against climate change with the goal of carbon neutrality planned for 2050.