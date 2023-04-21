Chery is ready to launch the new premium brand Omoda in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese brand of Chery, at the Shanghai show, confirmed that it will launch the new premium brand Omoda first in Italy and then in the rest of Europe. After all, exports have always brought comforting results for the historic Chinese brand which has sold over 2 million vehicles outside the domestic market. “We have been leading the export of internal combustion vehicles for years and the same is true for new energy vehicles,” said Zhu ShaoDong, Deputy Managing Director of Chery International. Chery operates in 80 countries around the world.

Chery, the new Omoda brand is premium

Chery’s new challenge will focus above all on Europe, but starting with the Italian market. It is here that the Omoda brand will make its debut by the end of this year, inaugurating the turning point in the globalization of electric or low environmental impact. Chery is therefore ready to get involved on a European market grappling with an epochal change with the ecological transition plan which Oero considers an opportunity for growth. After all, Europe and Italy are building a solid infrastructure in the new energy sector.

Chery, a technology that is intended for mobility

Chery has chosen Italy as a strategic market to accelerate the brand’s globalization process and to fully enter the European market. The first model to arrive is called Omoda 5, a 4.5-metre-long SUV that will also be available in an electric version. The car is the result of a long and thoughtful process of research and development in the new technology sector which has allowed the Chinese brand, which has always been committed to green-oriented mobility, to define a cutting-edge international range for the next few years.

Chery, the new strategy was signed with the initials 457

Precisely to best underline this vocation, Chery has decided to give life to the Omoda brand. Driven by continuous research towards the definition of new concept schemes, Chery today offers electric and hybrid cars that adopt technologies covered by 25,795 patents, of which 17,177 authorized patents, with 37% of patents authorized for invention. Omoda vehicles are part of the technology development strategy signed 457, a number that indicates the 4 different platforms used, the 5 subsystems envisaged globally and the 7 underlying technologies.

Chery, the future range will cover all market sectors

The approach that the Chery brand has given itself will allow the creation of vehicles that cover all the main sectors of the market: from sedans in segment A, B or C to all the SUV variants in segment B, C and D, also guaranteeing various solutions for the powertrains: pure electric, hybrid, electric with range extender and even hydrogen fuel cells. It is on these bases that Chery designed the European strategy for Omada. Chery also intends to actively participate in the fight against climate change with the goal of carbon neutrality by the end of 2050.