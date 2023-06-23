Cheung Kong Group (01113): The Proposed Cash Offer for CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC by WELLNESS UNITY LIMITED is unconditional_Business Channel_证券星星

(Original Title: Cheung Kong Group (01113): The Proposed Cash Offer for CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC by WELLNESS UNITY LIMITED is Unconditional)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Changshi Group (01113) issued an announcement about the proposed cash acquisition offer by WELLNESS UNITY LIMITED for CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC, and the board of directors confirmed the conditions (including the bidding company’s exemption from exceeding 50% of the target company’s voting rights in accordance with the UK takeover code level admission conditions) have been met, or have been waived where applicable. Accordingly, the Takeover Offer is hereby declared to be unconditional.

In accordance with the provisions of the UK Takeovers Code, the Takeover Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice to the close of the Takeover Offer. Before the end of the takeover offer, if the bidding company obtains 75% or more of the voting rights of the target company, the bidding company intends to urge the target company to apply for the withdrawal of the target company’s shares from trading and listing on the London Stock Exchange, and if the bidding company obtains 90% or more of the target company’s voting rights If the voting rights are above, the bidding company intends to exercise its right to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares of the target company that have not yet accepted the acquisition offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

