On March 7, Haval suddenly released the official image of its first large SUV (internal code: P04),The car is expected to adopt a non-load-bearing body structure, may be officially listed in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, it is reported that the car may be named H5, but there is no further explanation from the official.

When seeing the new car for the first time, I believe many people will have the feeling of a large American SUV in their minds, because it is indeed very similar. The overall shape of the new car is very square, with a huge trapezoidal air intake grille on the front face, and a There are two thick chrome-plated trim strips, and the area of ​​the headlights on both sides is also very large. I am used to the new forces of squinting and split lamps. Looking at this again, I always feel extra domineering.

The body lines are very tough, and the body is slender. The visual inspection length exceeds 5.2 meters.A bit like a Lincoln full-size SUV Navigator, but also a bit like a Chevrolet Saabanin short, it is full of American style.

The shape of the tail is temporarily unknown, but referring to the previously exposed spy photos, it can be seen that the taillight group is also huge, similar to the Tank 300, in a vertical shape, and it does not use the current penetrating design visually, which can be praised.

spy photos

As for its interior, we can also refer to the spy photos.The car has a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a full LCD instrument panel and a suspended central control screenThe size of the central control screen is average, of course, it may also be adjusted according to the size, and the electronic shift lever also uses the same model as the tank 300, which is very thick.

In terms of power system, there is no accurate information yet. It is expected that the car will be equipped with a 2.0T engine, which may be matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. As for the HEV hybrid, it may also exist.

If you buy such a large-size SUV for more than 100,000 yuan, it is still very exciting. After all, Haval is still the ceiling of its own brand in the field of fuel-fueled SUVs.