Chevron’s annual profit sharply set a new record, huge buyback statement made the White House very angry



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 28 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Friday (January 27) before the U.S. stock market opened, U.S. energy giant Chevron announced its performance report for the fourth quarter of last year. Although the quarterly profit fell short of market expectations, for the whole year, the total profit in 2022 still reached a record high of 365%. One hundred million U.S. dollars.

Specific data show that in the fourth quarter of last year, this energy company, which is second only to Exxon Mobil in the United States, recorded a profit of US$6.4 billion, adjusted net profit of US$7.9 billion, and earnings per share of US$4.09, which was lower than the previous market. The expected $4.38 made the company’s stock price fall by more than 4% at one point.

For the full year, though, Chevron’s profits were still “terribly high,” reaching a record $36.5 billion. This figure is more than double the US$15.6 billion in 2021, and compared with the historical record in 2011, it is 36% higher.

Yesterday, Chevron announced that it will implement $75 billion in share repurchases and will increase its dividend for the 36th consecutive quarter. Media analysis pointed out that this staggering annual profit and stock repurchase plan may provoke a new round of criticism from the White House and Congress, and even pursue accountability.

Last year, due to the long-term imbalance between supply and demand in the oil and gas market and geopolitical factors, international oil prices and US gasoline prices soared in the middle of the year, causing US inflation to rise to a 40-year high, which had a huge negative impact on the economy. The macro environment even convinced the market that the Democratic Party will be defeated in the mid-term elections at the end of the year.

In order to stabilize domestic oil prices, the U.S. government has repeatedly sold off its strategic oil reserves. In June last year, US President Biden complained at a meeting that energy giants made “crisis money”, saying that companies such as Exxon Mobil “earned more than God”.

In addition, Biden also sent letters to many US oil companies, including Chevron, asking them to explain “why they don’t put more gasoline on the market.” Chevron responded at the time that the company was already doing everything it could to increase domestic supply through U.S. oil and gas production.

However, yesterday’s repurchase announcement confirmed that Chevron is more willing to return huge profits to shareholders. Hours after the announcement, the White House issued harsh criticism, “Not long ago, a company claimed to be trying to increase production, and it was strange that he distributed $75 billion to executives and shareholders.”

The White House again stressed that oil companies should use record profits to boost supply at lower costs for consumers. It was a sign of rising tensions between the energy industry and the White House.

Looking ahead to next week, Exxon Mobil is scheduled to report results on January 31. Analysts estimated last week that Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and other giants will reap record profits of nearly $200 billion from the volatile energy market in 2022, and this momentum may continue into the future. 2023.