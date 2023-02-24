At what point is the Ferragnez crisis? For the paparazzi it’s peace

“It’s really them“, “It is definitely a fake“. Here are the first comments at photos posted dal journalist Alberto Dandolowhich he posted on his Instagram profile last night (February 23). throwing the scoop long awaited by the followers which attests to the peace made between Clare Ferragni e Fedez.

Have Chiara Ferragni and Fedez finally made peace?

The social profiles of Clare Ferragni e Fedez I am constantly monitored by gossip insiders, by followers it’s yesthe curious, to find out where theirs is marriage crisisalways if there is or has been after all the rapper’s tantrum he has kissed on stage at Artiston Rosa Chemical.

In the photos you can see the Ferragnez in a well-known Milanese restaurant as happy and smiling as ever, above all they don’t bother being possibly immortalized and fed to social networks, to keep people talking about them. Indeed, in the second photo posted by the journalist Dandolo, Chiara looks relaxed and with the desire to have fun, after an intense day spent playing make-up and wig from one fashion show to another, during the tiring marathon of the Milan Fashion Week.

