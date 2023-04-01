Chiara Ferragni, a swim in the pool with elephants

The influencer Chiara Ferragni is still in South Africa, without her husband Federico Lucia aka Fedez. The digital entrepreneur, as she likes to be called, has chosen an ultra-luxury resort but the journey hasn’t started in the best way: the airline Lufthansa, in fact, has lost the luggage of the woman and her friends, forcing her into “improvised” looks. But the annoyance of the momentarily lost wardrobe was soon overtaken by the wonder of the journey. AND on Instagram Ferragni posted photos in the pool, with friends, while receiving a visit from an elephant.

