Chiara Ferragni, bomb project for 2024. Here's what it's about

Chiara Ferragni, bomb project for 2024. Here’s what it’s about

Chiara Ferragni, project bomba for 2024: “We’ve been working on it for a year and a half”. Here’s what it is

Il brand Of Clare Ferragni it continues to expand: in 2024, in particular, a very important project will materialize for the digital entrepreneur, on which she has been working “for a year and a half”. As it reports Fanpage.it, the influencer did not want to provide too many details, but seized the opportunity to intrigue the fans a little.

But a Chiara Ferragni perfume when?“: in response, the entrepreneur gave a small preview, revealing that she has a project in the works at heart, but one that is ready to see the light very soon. And it concerns the perfume sector. “We’ve been working on it for a year and a half, it will come out next year and you don’t expect it. It will be a big surprise.”

