Chiara Ferragni nothing but crisis: the revenues of Tbs Crew and Fenice double

Clare Ferragni files a golden 2022 (at least from a business point of view). The digital entrepreneur with nearly 30 million followers on Instagram dodge i rumors on the alleged crisis with the husband Fedez (the two just launched on Amazon Prime the second season of “The Ferragnez” after quite a few controversies), cashing in record numbers. In fact, its two companies, Tbs Crew and Phoenixrevenues doubled in 2022. To reveal the accounts is the sun 24 hours who consulted the corporate financial statements in advance.

According to the economic newspaper, Fenice, the srl to which it belongs Chiara Ferragni Brand which manages the entire brand licensing business, from apparel to jewelry and soon to fragrances, closed the year with revenues for 14.2 million, an increase of 115% for a turnover at retail value of 61 million, up 134%. More than positive performance collected also by the other company Clare Ferragni: Tbs Crew. The second jewel of the entrepreneur who follows all the other activities of the collaborators, from digital marketing consultancy to communication projects for other brands to the management of her image in the broadest sense, passing through scouting operations, closed the year with net revenues which rose from 7.1 million in 2021 to 14.6 million, up 105%.

Fabio Maria Damatogeneral manager who supports Clare Ferragni and CEO of the companies, revealed to Il Sole 24 Ore that “Fenice’s turnover should reach 71 million, that of Tbs Crew to 18.9 million. We are very satisfied with the profitability of both companies, which allows us to plan short and medium-term investments also for the direct distribution of the brand”. In short, the future for Clare Ferragni, at least from a business point of view, it looks rosy. The secret? “I have need to blindly trust the people who work with me and for me it also means being sure that they will always tell me what they think”, reveals Ferragni. “It is impossible to always agree, but it is essential to discuss when you have different ideas and visions and listen to each other”, concludes the entrepreneur.

