Chiara Ferragni publishes a semi-nude photo. And the 11-year-old follower the wand

Avalanche of criticisms of Chiara Ferragni for a photo on Instagram, she replies

“But what is the meaning of the photo? How far does narcissism go?”. “If I saw my mom taking these pictures I would be shocked“. “This is pornography”. These are just a few of the hundreds of comments under a photo posted by Chiara Ferragni on Instagram, which has unleashed an avalanche of social criticism, between irony, sarcasm, anger and much indignation. The influencer posted an image of her on the social network which depicts her almost completely naked, with a very small thong and which – thanks to the game of mirrors – portrays both the front and the back. “Mirror selfie”, writes Ferragni.

The avalanche of comments regarding Ferragni’s social content was not long in coming, and almost everyone denigrated the choice. Among all, the one of an 11-year-old girl stands out – and has gone viral: “I am 11 years old (almost 12) and if I see 15-year-old girls taking these photos of themselves I honestly think they are inadequate, all the more reason why does it make sense do you do it? -writes Chiara’s little follower- That is, apart from the fact that in this photo you don’t show clothes or swimsuits but practically yourself naked. What is the message for us girls? That to get noticed we have to get naked? Me I don’t find that a nice message to send.”

It’s still: “My mum is 34 years old and she puts the photos in her swimsuit at the beach, I have a beautiful mum but if she put a picture like this I would feel terrible I would think I should be ashamed of her behavior I wouldn’t be proud of it at all”. Words that aroused the reaction of Ferragni herself, who replied in her stories: “The message for all, girls and not, from me is very simple: no one can judge us and make us feel wrong – she writes, trying to appease the controversies – Posting a photo like this shouldn’t shame anyone and indeed, demonstrate that everyone is free to be themselves and celebrate themselves when they feel like it “. Finally, a not at all relaxing comment: “Am I pissed off… the Puritans? Mission accomplished, then”.

