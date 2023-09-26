Chick-fil-A Announces Opening of Fifth Restaurant in Puerto Rico

Chick-fil-A, the popular restaurant chain, has announced its plans to open another location in Puerto Rico. This new restaurant will be in the town of Ponce, making it the fifth Chick-fil-A on the island. Set to open on Thursday, October 5, the restaurant will be located at 5505 Baramaya Ave. in the Reina del Sur shopping center. Mingo Burgos will be the independent owner and operator of the establishment.

The new Chick-fil-A in Ponce will offer various dining options for customers, including eating inside the restaurant, ordering through the service-cart, takeout, and catering services. Operating hours will be from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 6:30 am to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

With this new addition, the total number of Chick-fil-A restaurants on the island will be five, including the ones in Los Filtros, Plaza del Sol, Humacao, and Hatillo. Burgos, the owner of the Ponce location, will be responsible for managing all daily activities, including employing approximately 140 “Team Members.” These individuals will enjoy flexible work schedules, leadership growth opportunities, competitive salaries and benefits, hands-on training, mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Burgos will also be in charge of customer service and building relationships with local organizations and companies. He expressed his excitement, stating, “I am honored to have the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant on the south side of the island and make my restaurant a place of care and growth for the Ponce community, my team members, and my neighbors. I have a passion for developing talent and helping them grow to their full potential, and I hope to inspire the next generation of leaders in Puerto Rico through my mentorship, excellent hospitality, and great service.”

To mark the opening of the new restaurant, Chick-fil-A Ponce will recognize 100 heroes from the CPT Clinic community. These heroes, including Euripides Rubio Jr. from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, have made a significant impact in the Ponce area. They will receive free Chick-fil-A tickets for a year.

In addition, Chick-fil-A is committed to serving chicken raised without antibiotics, starting from the egg. The company’s strong dedication to this cause sets it apart, as it does not allow the use of any kind of antibiotics. Looking to the future, Chick-fil-A has plans to open 20 additional restaurants by 2030, including a second location in Ponce situated at PR 14 & Navarra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

