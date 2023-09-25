Home » Chick-fil-A Expands into Southern Puerto Rico with New Restaurant Opening in Ponce
Chick-fil-A, the popular fast food chain, is expanding its presence in Puerto Rico with the opening of its fifth restaurant on the island. Located in Ponce, the southern area of Puerto Rico, the new restaurant will be situated in the Reina del Sur shopping center on Baramaya Avenue in the Ciudad Señorial. The grand opening is set for Thursday, October 5, and the owner operator of this new location is Mingo Burgos.

Burgos, who spent his childhood in Ponce, later moved to Rochester, New York, with his grandmother and younger brother. After attending high school, he joined the United States Navy. Prior to being chosen as the owner operator of Chick-fil-A, Burgos had a successful 16-year career in the automotive industry, notably serving as the director of the Inventory department in Arizona and Texas.

Now residing in Ponce with his wife Marie and their two children, Natalie and Nathan, Burgos expressed his enthusiasm for serving the community and creating a positive impact. Chick-fil-A emphasized his deep connection to the area in written statements and his commitment to excellent service.

The Ponce Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm, Monday through Thursday, and from 6:30 am to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will remain closed on Sundays, in keeping with the chain’s usual practice. The opening is expected to generate approximately 140 direct job opportunities for the local community.

Planning for further expansion, Chick-fil-A intends to open additional restaurants in Caguas and Carolina next year, according to undisclosed sources. Originally aiming for 10 to 15 restaurants in Puerto Rico by 2027, the company’s growth plan has been expanded due to the positive reception they’ve received. Now, the goal is to have a total of 25 locations in Puerto Rico by 2030, with the addition of 20 more restaurants.

In fact, the company has already announced plans to open a second Chick-fil-A in Ponce, this time on PR 14. The chain first entered the Puerto Rican market in 2022 and currently operates four restaurants, located in Bayamón (in the Los Filtros and Plaza del Sol shopping centers), Plaza Palma Real in Humacao, and Plaza del Norte in Hatillo.

With its commitment to providing antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches and exceptional hospitality, Chick-fil-A is poised to make a significant impact in Puerto Rico’s fast food landscape.

