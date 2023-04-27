Home » Chief Equity Strategist DZ Bank: Good prospects for USA Tech stocks
Business

Chief Equity Strategist DZ Bank: Good prospects for USA Tech stocks

Chief Equity Strategist DZ Bank: Good prospects for USA Tech stocks

DZ Bank, Sven Streibel
DZ Bank

The big tech companies in the US are calling out skeptics. Investors doubt the earning power of the corporations and see the job cuts at Meta, Amazon and Co. as a sign of the end of this tech cycle.

“The big tech stocks were wrongly badmouthed,” counters Sven Streibel in an interview with Business Insider. The chief equity strategist at DZ Bank sees business models and profitability of big tech in tact.

The current reporting season and the economy in the USA make Streibel optimistic about tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet and Meta. Here are his reasons.

The global US tech companies are currently attracting many skeptics. Layoffs at Amazon and Facebook parent Meta, fluctuating prices and turbulence at Tesla, also because of the antics of its CEO Elon Musk, are causing uncertainty about tech stocks from the USA. Investors are therefore following the current reporting season of these companies for the first quarter of 2023 with excitement. They are accompanied by doubts about profitability – and the concern that the tech cycle is ending and that both growth and profits of big tech have peaked had.

Sven Streibel counters: “The big tech companies in the USA were wrongly badmouthed,” said DZ Bank’s chief equity strategist in an interview with Business Insider. He also attaches great importance to the current reporting season. So far, the first figures from Tesla, for example, have confirmed Microsoft and Alphabet his optimism for this segment. Streibel gives several reasons for this.

See also  Bitcoin sinks to $ 29,000 after US cpi, Ethereum -10%. Also weighs the Caporetto di TerraUSD

