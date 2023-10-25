Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao Proposes Reduction of Stock Stamp Duty in Hong Kong, Calls for Further Action to Boost Market Liquidity

Hong Kong to Reduce Stock Stamp Duty, but Critics Say More Action Needed

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chao has announced plans to reduce the stock stamp duty from 0.13% to 0.1%. The goal is to complete the legislative process before the end of November. However, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Association believes that this reduction is relatively small compared to other major international financial centers. Critics argue that the high tax rate will make it difficult to attract overseas funds to the Hong Kong stock market. They suggest that the government should take more decisive action by further reducing the stamp duty or even abolishing it altogether. This would increase market liquidity, promote economic development, and attract more domestic and foreign companies to list in Hong Kong.

During his second policy address, Lee Ka-chao also announced other key measures. The applicable period of additional stamp duty for new residential properties will be shortened from three years to two years. The rates of buyers’ stamp duty and new residential stamp duty will be halved from 15% to 7.5%. These arrangements aim to reduce the financial burden for Hong Kong residents and attract more non-residents to invest in the property market.

Additionally, Lee Ka-chao addressed the need to legislate on Article 23 of the Basic Law, which prohibits behaviors and activities that endanger national security. He outlined plans to complete this legislation by 2024. Other measures mentioned in the policy address include a cash reward for newborn babies of Hong Kong permanent residents, the construction of public housing units, and temporary exemptions on part-time work restrictions for non-local graduate students.

The policy address received mixed reactions, with some praising the initiatives aimed at economic development and livelihood improvement, while others express concerns about the stock stamp duty reduction being insufficient. The government will need to carefully consider these viewpoints as it moves forward with its policies and legislative process.