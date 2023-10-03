Chief Financial Officer of Wuma Technology to Speak at 16th LD Micro Main Event in 2023

Title: Wuma Technology‘s CFO to Speak at 16th LD Micro Main Event 2023

Date: October 3, 2023

Wuma Technology‘s Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Machock, has confirmed his attendance at the upcoming 16th LD Micro Main Event in 2023. Machock is scheduled to deliver a speech on Wednesday, October 4th, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Eastern Time, where he will provide insights into the financial outlook and key growth points of Wuma Technology (ISPR.US).

The conference, which will take place from October 3rd to 5th, will be hosted at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to industry leaders and gain valuable knowledge about various aspects of the business world.

Wuma Technology is a prominent player in the e-cigarette industry, specializing in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarette related atomization products. The company holds ownership or licenses for over 200 invention/design patents globally. Wuma Technology‘s Aspire brand of tobacco products is predominantly distributed through its extensive global network, excluding the United States, China, and Russia. The company currently sells vaping hardware exclusively in the United States, while exploring market expansion in Canada and Europe.

Investors and business professionals attending the event will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into Wuma Technology‘s strategic vision, expansion plans, and future prospects. Machock’s speech will shed light on the company’s financial performance and its vision for sustained growth.

It is worth noting that the information, data, and tools provided within this article are for reference purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. The stock market carries inherent risks, and investors are urged to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

