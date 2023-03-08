Bob Michele, chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management, said a return to the Fed’s rate hike pace of 50 basis points would confuse markets and damage the economy.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appeared to leave the door open to that prospect on Tuesday, saying the central bank may have to raise borrowing costs more than previously expected.

“If this week’s unemployment numbers are very strong, then the possibility of a 50 basis point hike is back,” Michele said. “But once the pace of rate hikes has slowed to 25 basis points, the hurdles to getting back to 50 basis points will be considerable.”

Powell’s speech triggered a resetting of interest rate expectations in the market, so much so that at one point it reflected a slightly higher probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Fed later this month than 25 basis points.

“Going back to 50 basis points would be very confusing for the market,” Michele said. “I hope they don’t. I hope they’re willing to do a series of 25 basis point hikes.”

Citing data dating back to 1981, Michele said tightening cycles typically end in recession a year after the last rate hike. He expects the Fed to pause once the upper end of the rate range hits 5.5%, meaning it will raise rates by another 75 basis points.

“Looking at the massive job gains, low unemployment and persistently high inflation, it’s easy to understand the Fed’s frustration,” he said. “The Fed is going to raise rates further, and then they should stop and see the cumulative lag effect.”