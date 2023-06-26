Chief of Staff: 100,000 euros for the CEO’s “right hand man”.

The Chief of Staff is the CEO’s right-hand man. The area of ​​responsibility is huge and perfectionists have no place here. We will introduce you to the job in more detail.

It is one of the most important and at the same time least noticed roles in the startup scene: the Chief of Staff. The role itself is not new, Napoleon or Eisenhower already had a Chief of Staff, or COS for short. Even today, many heads of state rely on a COS – also known as the chief of staff in this context. The concept has proven itself historically and can now also be found in many companies. There, the chief of staff usually acts as the CEO’s right-hand man. The same goes for startups.

We spoke to three experts to find out what makes a chief of staff, what skills they need, which companies make sense for them, what jobs they do – and what they earn.

Why the Chief of Staff is the “Right Hand of the CEO”.

“The basic idea is that a chief of staff is placed between executives and the CEO,” explains Sebastian Wesserle. Together with Christian Graser he is the founder of the recruiting agency Angeheuert in Innsbruck.

The executives report to the COS, which in turn compiles the information for the CEO. And vice versa. “Especially when a company is getting bigger and more complex, it can make sense that the CEO only has to talk to the chief of staff instead of having an overview of all structures,” says Wesserle. As the “right hand of the CEO”, the Chief of Staff keeps an overview of all internal processes and the people involved. “It’s always about sales and stability,” says Wesserle. “A chief of staff should therefore also have a feel for numbers.”

Wesserle recommends companies employing a chief of staff from around 1,500 employees. But even before that, it can make sense to fill an appropriate position. “In the beginning, that’s more of a classic assistant role, also known as a founder’s associate,” says Wesserle. It is primarily about doing the legwork, while a Chief of Staff also bears responsibility himself.

However, especially in fast-growing startups, the Founders Associate can then develop into Chief of Staff. Wesserle says he often sees the position of chief of staff being filled by the company’s own talents. “That makes sense, too,” he says. “A Founders Associate is very familiar with the structures and grows together with the startup.” The promotion is often a logical consequence. Accordingly, chiefs of staff are usually better paid.

What does a Chief of Staff earn?

Wesserle says that the range of salaries is as wide as the requirements for different Founders Associates or Chiefs of Staff. According to the experience of the experts from Innsbruck, salaries in these positions start at around 60,000 euros per year, but can easily reach 100,000 euros. “In addition, there are often remuneration options such as shareholdings,” says Wesserle.

Marius Busen comes to similar conclusions. He is himself Chief of Staff at market research startup Appinio and has collected data on Chiefs of Staff and Founders Associate salaries. To do this, he interviewed 120 people from Germany who work in such a position at the beginning of 2023. His results: On average, the COS stated that they earn 81,150 euros a year. For the Founders Associates it was 56,161 euros.

After completing his management master’s degree, Busen first worked at a VC and then joined Appinio as Chief of Staff in October 2022, having already gained experience as an associate during his studies. At Appinio he reports directly to Jonathan Kurfess, one of the founders. He describes himself and his role as a “task force”. His tasks primarily included orders that directly affect Kurfess: discussions with stakeholders, developing strategies, preparing all-hands meetings. He usually takes over the execution of the respective to-dos.

CEO and COS should complement each other well

“Jonathan and I are a duo,” says Busen. The cooperation is very close. And that only works because the two get along well as people. “It was an immediate fit,” he says. Busen believes: “If you have any doubts during the interview, it won’t work.” CEO and COS should understand each other almost blindly. And at the same time, they should complement each other well.

That’s how the experts at Angeheuert see it too. “A chief of staff has to fit into the company,” says Christian Graser. The specific requirements could be very individual. In the best-case scenario, a chief of staff brings skills that the founder lacks. As a rule, however, it is above all necessary for a COS to have a certain stress resistance and be structured, says Graser. “The situation is often such that a company is growing and at some point the CEO loses track of things. The Chief of Staff then has to clean up first,” adds Wesserle. This often requires good and clear communication. “And that can also mean that you’re not always everyone’s darling,” says Graser.

Perfectionists have a hard time

COS Busen knows that too. “There are always unpleasant tasks that have to be assigned,” he says. As a COS, you automatically stand between the chairs between the CEO and other employees – but you still have to keep an eye on everything as best you can. “It’s important to be a point of contact for everyone,” he says. It is helpful to be able to deal with diverse personalities. “You have to get involved with many different people in a different way,” says Busen.

He also believes that perfectionists will have a hard time in the role of COS. “There are always days when I have to work my way through chaos,” he says. It is extremely important to prioritize. “And you also have to be able to deal with results that aren’t perfect for the moment,” says Busen. “Because it doesn’t always matter.”

As Chief of Staff, Busen primarily has a generalist role. “I can’t do anything right, but a little bit of everything,” he says. He has insight into all areas of a company. He was interested in the job because he was sure that he could develop well in it. Later, Busen might want to start his own company – now he’s learning everything he needs to do it. He says: As Chief of Staff he has a lot of freedom and enjoys a lot of trust. “And I love my job.”

