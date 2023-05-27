Chifeng: Technological Empowerment Makes “Colorful” More “Excellent” —— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

Known for its mining and metallurgy as the hometown of non-ferrous metals in China, Chifeng City has a historical and cultural heritage that lasts for thousands of years.

In the past, it was prosperous and purple smoke, but today’s technology is rejuvenated. In early summer, the production workshop of Chifeng Yuntong Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. in Dongshan Industrial Park, Chifeng High-tech Zone, is busy everywhere. “This year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the 2022 list of energy efficiency ‘leaders’ in key energy-consuming industries at the national level, and Chifeng Yunnan Copper was rated as a national energy efficiency ‘leader’ in the copper smelting industry.” said Gao Junming, head of Chifeng Yunnan Copper Technology Center This title is full of pride.

Achievements come from hard work. Walking into this smart factory full of technology, you can really feel the vigorous power of industrial development. Technological innovation really makes “colorful” become “excellent”.

Reducing energy consumption and improving cleaner production levels are the “lifeline” of sustainable development. In the melting and blowing smelting workshop, a process called “Chifeng Double Furnace Continuous Copper Smelting Technology” was applied to the whole process of continuous smelting of copper concentrate – blister copper. The new process developed by the company connects a new double-side blowing melting pool melting furnace and a multi-gun top blowing continuous converting furnace through chute, and can produce blister copper containing about 99% copper through continuous operation.

“This technology has obtained a national patent, and the energy consumption level is one third of the national copper smelting comprehensive energy consumption standard.” 6 domestic and foreign copper smelting enterprises adopted this patent for smelting operations, realizing the export of the patented process.

Technology empowers copper smelting not only in smelting, the power of technology can be seen everywhere in the enterprise. In the disc casting machine in the refining workshop of the pyrotechnic plant, hot copper water enters the tundish from the chute, and forms anode plates one by one according to the template. “An automatic extraction machine is used here, which can automatically put the anode plate into the cooling water tank for cooling.” Lang Zhihui, the operation manager of the melting and blowing workshop, told reporters that technology is everywhere in the workshop and is the core of modern copper smelting.

In the workshop of the electrolysis plant, a special crane is lifting the cathode copper just out of the tank to the input line end of the unit. Multiple robots stretch their arms to grab and separate the washed high-purity cathode copper from the permanent stainless steel cathode plate. After arranging boards, returning to slots, stacking, fully automatic packaging and other processes, the cathode copper is finally transported to the finished product area… This is the full-process automation operation scene of the cathode stripping unit of the electrolysis plant. “These robots were imported from Germany, and the manipulators replaced the labor, which greatly increased the efficiency.” Zhao Zeming, deputy director of the Chifeng Yuncopper Electrolysis Plant, introduced that the entire electrolysis workshop has almost become an “unmanned workshop” and can be controlled by a few technicians. Realize the whole process automation.

14.9878 million yuan is Yunnan Copper’s scientific and technological research and development expenditure in 2022. In 2023, this figure will reach more than 17 million yuan. Chifeng Yunnan Copper’s technological innovation will continue unabated. Under the guidance of science and technology, all indicators of Chifeng Yunnan Copper have exceeded the plan at the beginning of the year, of which 110,000 tons of electrolytic copper has been completed, and 26% of the annual target has been completed.

Chifeng Yuntong is the epitome of Chifeng City’s innovation leading the development of the metallurgical industry. In March this year, Wan Chaoqi, Secretary of the Chifeng Municipal Party Committee, when investigating non-ferrous metal smelting and processing enterprises, pointed out that “innovation is the first driving force for enterprise development. We must build an innovation platform and strengthen product quality. Research and development, strengthening technological transformation and upgrading, and promoting the modernization of traditional industries” have determined the direction of innovation goals for Chifeng City to build a 100-billion-level industrial cluster and build a non-ferrous metal production and processing base.

As an important practitioner of “building clusters” and “building bases”, Chifeng High-tech Zone undertakes the important task of promoting the transformation and upgrading of the metallurgical industry. “We will carry forward the Mongolian horse spirit of bearing hardships, standing hard work and forging ahead, taking science and technology as the primary productive force of enterprise development, innovation as the primary driving force, and seizing the opportunity to contribute scientific and technological strength to Chifeng’s building of a 100-billion-level metallurgical industrial cluster.” Chifeng High-tech Zone Management Wang Guogang, deputy director of the committee, said that it will continue to improve the quality of “high and new” and promote the realization of the goal of promoting Chifeng High-tech Zone to a national high-tech zone as soon as possible.

At present, Chifeng City has set up a special class for the copper and aluminum industry chain to help the metallurgical industry achieve further development. “The establishment of a cross-departmental and cross-regional copper and aluminum industry chain is an innovative practice to realize the independent controllability of the industrial chain. It is the core method for building a characteristic industrial cluster. It is also a way to make the real economy bigger and stronger, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, and build modernization. An important starting point for the industrial system.” Guo Yuqiang, vice chairman of the Chifeng CPPCC and head of the copper and aluminum industry chain, said that Chifeng City will form a special class work plan around a copper and aluminum industry chain, build a high-efficiency undertaking platform, Set up an industry fund, introduce a batch of engine projects, customize a set of personalized policies, form an industry alliance, hold an annual forum, and train a professional team. These “nine ones” will refine and deepen the copper and aluminum industry Chain precision investment promotion and project landing work, make the copper and aluminum industry chain bigger and stronger, and help to achieve high-quality development in Chifeng City.

The heart has a direction, and the road will not be far away. When Inner Mongolia is building a national important energy and strategic resource base, Chifeng City will deeply implement strategies such as extending the chain and supplementing the chain, revitalizing the mining industry, prospecting and increasing reserves, and “enclave economy” to polish the “enclave economy” on the road to high-quality development. The golden signboard of “Hometown of Nonferrous Metals in China” empowers Chifeng with the power of science and technology to contribute. (Reporter Wei Na, trainee reporter Xiao Lu)

Responsible Editor: Xu Hongmei Li Guodong