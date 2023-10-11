Chihuahua Car Sales Surge 25% in September, Setting New Records

Chihuahua City Reports Double-Digit Growth in New Car Sales

Chihuahua City has seen a significant increase in the sale of new cars, with September reporting a placement of 1,421 units, representing a remarkable 25% growth compared to the same month in 2022. This data comes from the Mexican Association of Car Dealers Automotive (AMDA) in Chihuahua.

From January to September, a total of 13,401 units of light vehicles were sold in Chihuahua capital, showing a robust 15.86% increase compared to the previous year’s same period. The growth trend extends to heavy vehicles as well, with 60 units sold in September, indicating a 7% increase compared to September 2022.

The positive figures extend beyond the city limits, as the state of Chihuahua, excluding Ciudad Juárez, reported the sale of 1,798 units of light vehicles in September, a substantial 25% increase from the same month in 2022. In the state’s cumulative sales from January to September, 16,697 units of light vehicles were sold, marking a notable 15% increase compared to the previous year’s same period.

At the national level, September witnessed the sale of 118,038 light vehicles, showcasing an impressive 35.6% growth compared to September of the previous year, translating to an increase of 30,987 units. The performance against the previous month also demonstrated positive momentum, with a 3.7% increase in new light vehicles sold compared to August 2023, totaling 4,165 units.

For the cumulative sales from January to September 2023, 975,841 light vehicles were sold nationwide, an exceptional 24.9% increase from the same period in the previous year, resulting in a surge of 194,780 units.

These remarkable sales figures have exceeded the estimate by AMDA, which projected 108,538 units for September. The observed data of 118,038 units implies a 8.0% difference, indicating higher market performance.

Furthermore, the September 2023 light vehicle sales exceed those of September 2019 by 17.2%, surpassing the 100,757 units sold during that same month.

The growth of new car sales in Chihuahua City and the state of Chihuahua reflects a positive trend in the automotive industry, showcasing strong market demand and consumer confidence.

