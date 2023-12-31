Child benefit 2024: amount, application and payment dates

If the child studies abroad, they will still receive child benefit as long as they are registered in Germany and spend the semester break primarily at home. A course of study is completed when the examination results have been announced in writing. However, there is one exception: If the child continues studying to improve their grade, even if they have already achieved their study goal, child benefit will continue to be paid. With a dual course of study, it doesn’t matter whether the child has already completed the apprenticeship and works more than 20 hours a week. As long as the course is part of the initial training, you will also receive child benefit. However, if a student was previously employed, the course counts as second training. There is no longer any child benefit for students who work more than 20 hours a week.

