Child benefit: You should definitely know these 5 tricks

EFinally the A-levels in the bag, the middle school certificate, the qualification: millions of schoolchildren and their parents are happy that they have completed their school-leaving certificate. But be careful if you dawdle for too long, if you have ambitious children or if you have completed your initial training: For adults, there is still child benefit only if the parents act in good time. Since January, the Family Benefits Office of the Federal Employment Agency has been paying 250 euros per child per month. But only if all requirements are met. WORLD explains which tricks you can use to save money.