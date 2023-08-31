Child-free zone on the plane: Much nothing about noise

In addition, the criticism fails to recognize that the zone is also an opportunity for legal guardians. If the adults with child allergies sit far away, they don’t have to constantly slow down the little ones and remind them to be quiet. This is often the greater stress – not least for the fellow travelers. But in the end, hardly anyone will be faced with the decision “Only Adult” or “Many Kids”. Because experience from previous attempts with children’s compartments shows that if they come at all, they will soon be discontinued because of the negative headlines.

There is probably a very simple reason why Corendon tries anyway: attention. Because the competition in holiday flights is tough and Corendon is hardly known. And anyone who knows the group, which has offices in Turkey, the Netherlands and Malta, has heard little good in recent years. The few reports were more about canceled flights, abandoned passengers or losses due to rapid growth.

