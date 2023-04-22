Children’s bonus, the Giorgetti proposal. Deduction of 10 thousand euros per year

The Northern League proposal: deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child up to the end of their studies

Giancarlo Giorgetti works on the reduction or elimination of taxes for families with children. To counter the falling birth rate, as Il Corriere della Sera writes, the government is playing the card of tax relief. On the occasion of the presentation of the Def, the economic and financial document, the minister had already clarified that he wanted to “protect the birth rate and families also through the tax reform, which will favor large households”. The topic is now how to draw the measure.

According to Il Foglio, the most accredited hypothesis is the introduction of a family bonus on the 110% Superbonus model. It would therefore be a contribution designed for parents with children. The idea is that households with at least two dependent children do not have to pay taxes or alternatively can enjoy a substantial tax rebate.

Undersecretary for Enterprises, Massimo Bitonci, in Lega quota, explained that reducing taxation for families with one or more dependent children “does not mean abandoning the single allowance”, which the government has indicated in the Def that it wants to increase and which will be strengthened with the Work decree. According to the undersecretary, the measure can be supplemented by a deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child up to the end of their studies, including university studies, for all households and without income limits”. The proposal is supported by the League which calls for a “substantial cut in income taxes to support families and reverse the course of the demographic winter”.

