Children’s computer Jingdong 618 got off to a good start and the 28-hour sales increased by 130% year-on-year– Dizu.com

Children’s computer Jingdong 618 got off to a good start and 28-hour sales increased by 130% year-on-year

Source: Mobile China 2023-06-03 05:41:45

【Data map】

With the full opening of JD 618, from 8:00 pm on May 31st to 23:59 on June 1st, JD.com stationery and other categories have reached new highs within 28 hours. According to the battle report data, focusing on the development prospects of the stationery industry in the sinking market, with the support of multiple growth-promoting policies and traffic, JD stationery industry has ushered in golden growth, and the turnover of the stationery industry has increased by more than 3 times year-on-year within 4 hours after a good start, helping the real economy to grow rapidly. Mass growth.

In terms of learning stationery, “monsters” have long been a hot topic for everyone, and JD 618 is no exception. According to the battle report data, within 28 hours of a good start, the sales of stationery and gift boxes increased by 100% year-on-year, and the sales of children’s computer and children’s painting materials also achieved good results with a year-on-year increase of 130% and 50% respectively. At the same time, the sales of acrylic markers also increased by 220% year-on-year. The gains are gratifying. It fully reflects that as “give him the best” has become the life belief of parents, the gift of children is not only an item, but also a way of caring and helping them grow.

Not only that, as an important good thing to stimulate children’s interest in learning and satisfy children’s curiosity, the globe has almost become a rigid need for families. It can also be seen from the Jingdong 618 battle report that the sales of the globe increased by 90% year-on-year within 28 hours of a good start, showing everyone’s enthusiastic pursuit of it.

In terms of brand performance, Deli, Chenguang, and Baile won the top three with their outstanding performance. At the same time, the brands ranked 4 to 10 are Parker, Hero, Zebra, uni, KOKUYO, Qixin and Casio. Many stationery brands compete on the same stage in JD.com, which shows that JD.com, as the home of 618, is the first choice of many big brands, and also highlights the strong brand incremental field strength of JD.com 618.

And Jingdong 618 has become the “arena” of major stores. According to the battle report data, the top three star stores are Smeckey office supplies franchise store, Parker official flagship store, and Deli official flagship store; Deli Qidali specialty store, Western language office specialty store, Quanyou office stationery specialty store, and Rongbaozhai flagship store are located in the 4th to 10th places respectively. JD.com 618 is really making profits, making more brand merchants compete in JD.com and win in JD.com .

