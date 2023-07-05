China, 3 thousand billion in shadow reserves: a mountain of hidden yuan. The report

China, the risk of a global financial crisis. The shadow reserves

The Chinese continues to grow, its economy is constantly expanding. Even more than i say official data. Through a report written by The China Project together with Bard W. Sester, a former analyst at the US Department of the Treasury, have emerged sensational data which could lead to a new potential risk to the world economy and not only. China – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – boasts large foreign exchange reservescompeting in size with those of the Japan. We talk about 6 trillion of dollars, half of which “hidden“, i.e. that not result from official estimates of the local central bank.

Dal 2002 al 2012 – claims the report – the Central Bank of China has been active in the foreign exchange market, buying dollars to prevent Chinese currency from staying competitive from the point of view of the trade balance, thus favoring the exports. Currency reserves grew, but so did the risk that China could use them per sell bonds in a moment of geopolitical tensionthus triggering a financial crisis. But there is a figure in contrast with the previous ones, according to this report in fact, the Chinese reserves have stopped growing in the last ten years. The suspicion is that in reality this is not the case, but that Beijing plays the three-card game with the coverage of the Central Bank of China. The Shadow Reserves of the Dragon they scare the world.

