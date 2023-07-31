China Achieves Rapid Growth in Renewable Energy Sector and Releases Blueprint for New Power System Development

China‘s Renewable Energy Sees Strong Growth in First Half of the Year

In an official press conference held by the National Energy Administration, it was announced today that China‘s renewable energy sector has continued its notable growth trajectory in the first half of this year. Dong Wancheng, the deputy director of the Development Planning Department, shared that the country’s non-fossil energy installed capacity has reached an impressive 1.38 billion kilowatts.

This substantial increase in renewable energy capacity is bolstered by the rapid growth of new energy storage installations. The newly installed capacity in the first half of this year alone is equivalent to the total installed capacity of previous years. This positive development emphasizes the commitment of the Chinese government to promote clean and sustainable energy sources.

Furthermore, the release of the “Blue Book of New Power System” during the press conference marked a significant step in the construction of a new power system. This publication outlines the overall structure and key tasks necessary for building a robust and modernized power system. The aim is to accelerate the transition towards a cleaner and more efficient energy infrastructure.

To foster this transition, China is actively promoting energy technology innovation and facilitating the widespread adoption of critical core technologies. In line with this objective, the National Energy Administration has issued new energy storage pilot demonstration work rules. These guidelines aim to diversify, industrialize, and commercialize new energy storage technologies, further supporting the development of renewable energy sources.

It is important to note that while the Securities Times strives to provide accurate information, the content mentioned in this article is for reference only and should not be considered as substantive investment advice. Readers are advised to exercise caution and make investment decisions at their own risk.

For those interested in staying updated with the latest stock market trends and policy information, downloading the “Securities Times” official app or following their official WeChat public account is recommended. These platforms offer valuable insights and opportunities to stay informed about wealth creation possibilities.

China‘s continued progress in renewable energy and the commitment to fostering a new power system highlight its dedication to a greener and more sustainable future. With ongoing efforts to invest in and develop clean energy technologies, China is well-positioned to become a global leader in renewable energy utilization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

