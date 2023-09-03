China Allows Borrowers to Replace Existing Home Loans, Reducing Interest Rates

State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration of the People’s Bank of China Introduces Measures to Reduce Interest Rates on Existing Home Loans

Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Dai Manman | August 31, 2020

On August 31, the People’s Bank of China issued a notice regarding the reduction of interest rates on existing home loans, which will take effect from September 25. This notice allows borrowers of existing first-home loans to apply for new loans to replace their current loans or negotiate with commercial banks to change the contract interest rate.

Following the release of the notice, several banks quickly issued announcements stating their commitment to provide efficient and convenient services in accordance with marketization and the rule of law. The beneficiaries of the existing first-home loan replacement and the potential amount of interest reduction have been analyzed and summarized by Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporters.

The notice states that borrowers can begin applying for the replacement of their existing loans from September 25. Many large and medium-sized banks, including Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, Bank of Communications, and China Merchants Bank, released relevant announcements in response to the notice. These banks expressed their commitment to provide efficient and convenient services in reducing the interest rate of commercial personal housing loans for the first set of housing, in accordance with the provisions of the notice.

On the same day, the Agricultural Bank of China issued an announcement stating that the bank is actively and orderly preparing to adjust the interest rate of the first home loan in stock. Other joint-stock banks also publicly expressed their positions. China Merchants Bank, for example, announced that it is currently formulating specific operating rules and expediting the interest rate adjustment work. The bank will provide timely updates on its official website, mobile banking, and outlets.

The notice stipulates that the interest rate level of the new loan is determined through independent negotiation between the financial institution and the borrower. However, the rate of addition to the loan market quotation rate (LPR) must not be lower than the city where the original loan was issued, in accordance with the lower limit of the interest rate policy for commercial personal housing loans for the first set of housing. The newly issued loans can only be used to repay existing commercial personal housing loans for the first house and will still be included in the management of commercial personal housing loans.

On September 1, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangdong (excluding Shenzhen) announced historical adjustments to the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates. The Guangdong Market Interest Rate Pricing Self-Discipline Mechanism announced the adjustment for cities in Guangdong Province (excluding Shenzhen). From October 8, 2019, to the present, the lower limit of the first-home interest rate implemented in Guangzhou is LPR. This means that the adjusted interest rate for Guangzhou’s stock mortgages cannot be lower than LPR. For example, if the LPR interest rate for more than 5 years in the month of September is maintained at 4.2%, borrowers who apply on September 25 can apply for a stock first-home loan with a minimum interest rate of 4.2%.

The potential savings from the interest rate adjustment of the stock first-home loan vary depending on the interest rates signed at different times. Generally, the higher the interest rate at the time of signing, the greater the potential savings. For example, if the minimum interest rate limit for most existing housing loans is 4.65% and home buyers initially agreed upon an interest rate of approximately 6%, the monthly payment can be reduced from 5995 yuan to about 5156 yuan, resulting in a monthly savings of around 840 yuan.

