China and EU Hold Second High-Level Dialogue in Digital Field, Achieving Positive Results
China and EU Hold Second High-Level Dialogue in Digital Field, Achieving Positive Results

The second China-EU high-level dialogue in the digital field was held on September 18th in Beijing and was co-chaired by Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, and European Commission Vice President Jaurova. The purpose of the dialogue was to discuss the development and policies of the digital field, including topics such as artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, research and innovation, cross-border data flow, and safety of non-food consumer products.

During the dialogue, both sides recognized the extensive common interests and strong complementarity between China and the EU in the digital field. They expressed their willingness to work together to strengthen exchanges and promote practical cooperation in order to achieve new results and create an open, inclusive, fair, just, and non-discriminatory digital economic development environment. Their aim is to contribute to the global digital transformation and economic recovery and development.

Zhang Guoqing stated that China will continue to promote high-level opening up in the digital field. He welcomed companies from all over the world, including European companies, to share the development opportunities of China‘s digital economy and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Jaurova expressed that the EU and China have a good foundation and prospect for cooperation in the digital field. She affirmed their willingness to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with China and deepen practical cooperation in relevant fields.

This high-level dialogue reflects the commitment from both China and the EU to enhance collaboration in the digital field. It also demonstrates the importance of global cooperation and the potential for significant advancements in technology and digital innovation through such partnerships. The outcomes of this dialogue are expected to contribute to the further development of the digital economy and the promotion of technological advancements on a global scale.

