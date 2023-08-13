China and Hong Kong Launch Block Trading Mechanism, Enhancing Liquidity of A-Shares and Hong Kong Stocks

North-South Block Trading Mechanism Launched to Enhance Liquidity of A-shares and Hong Kong Stocks

By Cheng Mengqi, Financial Associated Press

August 13, 2021

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission (HKSRC) recently announced their agreement to include block transactions in the interconnection mechanism, paving the way for increased liquidity and enhanced trading methods in the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets.

Block trades allow market participants to execute large trades, providing an alternative mechanism for executing transactions. The inclusion of block trades in the interconnection mechanism means that investors from both the northbound and southbound directions can participate in block trading facilities offered by both the Hong Kong and mainland markets. Overseas investors can engage in block trades between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange through Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect. Similarly, domestic investors can participate in non-automatic matching transactions on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange via Hong Kong Stock Connect. The block trades through Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect, as well as non-automatic order matching transactions through Hong Kong Stock Connect, will be opened simultaneously.

The inclusion of block trades in the interconnection mechanism aims to deepen the link between the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets, enrich trading methods, improve transaction convenience, and promote the common development of the capital markets in both locations. Leung Fung-yee, CEO of the HKSRC, stated that block trading is essential for executing large-value transactions with minimal impact on market prices. The move is expected to enhance the price discovery function of both markets and encourage more overseas investors to participate in the A-share market through the interconnection mechanism.

According to Futu Investment Research, the introduction of block transactions through interconnection will increase trading channels, allowing the liquidity of both the mainland and Hong Kong markets to circulate and benefit market liquidity in Hong Kong. The move is also seen as good news for brokers, providing more business opportunities.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and HKEX responded positively to the decision. Yao Jiaren, co-chief operating officer and head of equity securities of HKEX, stated that large-scale transactions under the interconnection mechanism will provide transaction prices and execution certainty for large-value trades, promoting the efficient development of the interconnection mechanism. The Shanghai Stock Exchange mentioned that the inclusion of block trades will not only enrich trading methods but also improve transaction convenience, enhance market liquidity, and promote high-quality development of the capital market. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is actively studying and organizing relevant parties to ensure a smooth implementation of block transactions under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Chen Maobo, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, welcomed the decision and emphasized its importance in deepening the interaction and integration of the capital markets of both places while reducing transaction costs and price impact on the automatic matching market.

In terms of settlement, China Settlement will collaborate with relevant parties to study business and technical arrangements for the inclusion of block transactions in the interconnection. The exchanges of both places will announce the implementation details and official launch date separately. The CSRC and HKSRC will guide the exchanges and settlement institutions in conducting research on the necessary arrangements for block transactions, seeking market opinions, and formulating implementation plans.

Block trading mechanisms are crucial in major domestic and foreign markets to mitigate the impact of large transactions on stock prices. Major stock exchanges, such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, have established block trading mechanisms to ensure orderly operations. The Hong Kong market also uses non-automatic matching trading as an important method. However, there are differences between mainland block trading and non-automatic matching trading in Hong Kong regarding scale thresholds, trading time, price restrictions, information disclosure, and technical implementation. Currently, only the auction trading method is available for the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The introduction of the north-south block trading mechanism is expected to contribute to the overall development and internationalization of the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets by facilitating larger trades and improving liquidity.

