has shown the firm resolve of China-Russia relations and safeguarded our common interests. “He also described the bilateral military cooperation between the two countries as “unprecedented.”Following the meeting between Putin and Zhang Youxia, Russia announced a joint military exercise with China called “Interaction-2022,” which will be held next year and involves naval, air and ground forces. This announcement comes amid rising tensions between the West and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, as well as the ongoing US-China rivalry in the Asia-Pacific region. The joint military exercise is seen as a demonstration of the growing military cooperation between Russia and China.As Putin and Zhang Youxia discuss strengthening cooperation in military high-tech fields, it is expected that this will further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and shape the global geopolitical landscape in the years to come. For more updates on Russia-China relations and their impact on global security, please visit the ABC Chinese website.
