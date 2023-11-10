Home » China and Russia are committed to sticking to the principle of no interference in each other’s internal affairs and to mutual trust after many years of contradictions, and this is the basis for well-coordinated activities.和无疆界 (无战争,无列强)。”He said that Russia and China are both “the key to maintaining stability and strategic balance in a constantly changing global situation.”Putin said Russia appreciates China’s support for the SCO and CSTO, perhaps as part of an effort to influence US global policy. He said that Russia stands ready to deepen strategic coordination with China on international issues, and is committed to safeguarding the principles of justice and equality on the international stage.He also said that both countries could promote their common interests in the UN and the G20.When meeting with Zhang Youxia, Putin emphasized cooperation in the military and military-technical areas, saying thatThe two countries need to develop a closer relationship in this field: “It is important to expand cooperation with China to ensure the strategic security of each other. Our colleagues from the military departments are in constant contact. There are relevant joint plans, and they are being implemented.”Zhang Youxia was also the chairman of the Russian National Committee for Cooperation in Science and Technology.。The speech of this official makes it clear that the two countries are striving to strengthen military ties in the field of military high-tech, including recent plans to expand cooperation on military satellites and other forward-looking defense technologies, and possibly other tech areas in the defense industry. This could mean that the two countries are working on national defense areas where they can work together and have strategic intentions to conduct more defense cooperation projects. This could be a significant fact that has serious implications for the world’s military ecosystem.
China and Russia are committed to sticking to the principle of no interference in each other’s internal affairs and to mutual trust after many years of contradictions, and this is the basis for well-coordinated activities.和无疆界 (无战争,无列强)。”He said that Russia and China are both “the key to maintaining stability and strategic balance in a constantly changing global situation.”Putin said Russia appreciates China’s support for the SCO and CSTO, perhaps as part of an effort to influence US global policy. He said that Russia stands ready to deepen strategic coordination with China on international issues, and is committed to safeguarding the principles of justice and equality on the international stage.He also said that both countries could promote their common interests in the UN and the G20.When meeting with Zhang Youxia, Putin emphasized cooperation in the military and military-technical areas, saying thatThe two countries need to develop a closer relationship in this field: “It is important to expand cooperation with China to ensure the strategic security of each other. Our colleagues from the military departments are in constant contact. There are relevant joint plans, and they are being implemented.”Zhang Youxia was also the chairman of the Russian National Committee for Cooperation in Science and Technology.。The speech of this official makes it clear that the two countries are striving to strengthen military ties in the field of military high-tech, including recent plans to expand cooperation on military satellites and other forward-looking defense technologies, and possibly other tech areas in the defense industry. This could mean that the two countries are working on national defense areas where they can work together and have strategic intentions to conduct more defense cooperation projects. This could be a significant fact that has serious implications for the world’s military ecosystem.

has shown the firm resolve of China-Russia relations and safeguarded our common interests. “He also described the bilateral military cooperation between the two countries as “unprecedented.”Following the meeting between Putin and Zhang Youxia, Russia announced a joint military exercise with China called “Interaction-2022,” which will be held next year and involves naval, air and ground forces. This announcement comes amid rising tensions between the West and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, as well as the ongoing US-China rivalry in the Asia-Pacific region. The joint military exercise is seen as a demonstration of the growing military cooperation between Russia and China.As Putin and Zhang Youxia discuss strengthening cooperation in military high-tech fields, it is expected that this will further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and shape the global geopolitical landscape in the years to come. For more updates on Russia-China relations and their impact on global security, please visit the ABC Chinese website.

