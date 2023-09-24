Title: China‘s Anhui Pilot Free Trade Zone Celebrates Three Years of Success

Subtitle: The Free Trade Zone Drives Innovation, Economic Growth, and Cross-Border Commerce

[City], [Country] – China‘s Anhui Pilot Free Trade Zone recently marked its third anniversary, showcasing remarkable achievements in cross-border e-commerce, port throughput, and enterprise production. With a focus on institutional innovation, the Free Trade Zone has become a catalyst for profound changes in various sectors, including institutions, opening up, industry, innovation, and serving national strategies.

Over the past three years, the China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone has achieved a total of 162 institutional innovation accomplishments. Notably, 21 of these innovations are national firsts, with six being approved by the State Council and relevant ministries for replication and nationwide promotion. Additionally, seven innovations have garnered recognition and inclusion in the “China Free Trade Pilot Zone Development Report” by the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce.

This impressive progress has enabled the Free Trade Zone to complete 112 pilot tasks two years ahead of schedule. As a result, it has contributed approximately 25% of the province’s import and export volume, 33% of the actual use of foreign capital, and 4% of new operations with less than 0.1% of the province’s total area. Furthermore, the Free Trade Zone has significantly boosted the province’s total export volume and growth rate, ranking ninth in the country’s history.

With its commitment to bold innovation and high-quality development, the China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone is on its way to becoming the economic highland of the province. The zone has strategically focused on five major industrial clusters, including new energy, new displays, intelligent sensing, biochemicals, and auto parts. Through these concentrated efforts, the Free Trade Zone has realized remarkable achievements in industrial development.

One successful example of industrial progress can be seen at Anhui Fengyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., where foreign merchants recently inspected clothing made from polylactic acid materials. Similarly, Hefei Shengwei Technology Co., Ltd. showcased its efficient processing of overseas orders, highlighting the zone’s role in facilitating international trade.

The Free Trade Zone has also played a pivotal role in promoting institutional opening-up in the Wuhu area. Over the last three years, the district has conducted various pilot trials and successfully formed 166 innovation cases, with 49 of them recognized as provincial-level institutional innovation cases. Aerial photography from this area captures the thriving automated textile production line in Fuchun, Wuhu, showcasing the district’s commitment to technological advancement.

Meanwhile, in the Hefei area, the Free Trade Zone has contributed significantly to the city’s imports and exports, accounting for one-third of the total volume. Despite occupying less than 6/1000 of the city’s area, the district has attracted half of the actual foreign investment, demonstrating its ability to attract global businesses.

The Free Trade Zone’s impact is also evident at Wuhu Port, which has implemented measures such as “linked loading and unloading” and unmanned intelligent container storage yards, resulting in streamlined customs clearance and enhanced traffic efficiency.

As the China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone celebrates its third anniversary, its achievements reflect a successful model for economic growth, innovation, and cross-border commerce. With ongoing commitment to institutional innovation and high-quality development, the Free Trade Zone shows great promise as an economic powerhouse in the region and beyond.

