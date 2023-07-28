China Appoints Pan Gongsheng as New Governor of Central Bank Amid Economic Challenges

China Appoints Pan Gongsheng as New Governor of Central Bank

July 27, 2023

China has appointed Pan Gongsheng to succeed Yi Gang as the governor of the central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Pan Gongsheng, who previously served as the deputy governor, took over the position amid major economic challenges faced by the post-pandemic era.

At the age of 60, Pan Gongsheng assumed office with China grappling with slowing economic growth, a housing crisis, and record youth unemployment. As the successor to Yi Gang, who held the position since 2018, Pan Gongsheng’s appointment is seen as a move by the Chinese government to bring in an economist with crisis management experience to address the country’s economic problems.

The role of the central bank governor is crucial in China‘s financial system. However, its powers are relatively limited compared to central bank leaders in other large economies, as it is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The leadership reshuffle within the Chinese Communist Party at its party congress last October played a role in Yi Gang’s retirement from the position due to his age and non-inclusion as a member of the Central Committee.

Chen Xinran, an analyst at Trivium China, noted that Pan Gongsheng was not initially perceived as the next head of the PBOC when Yi Gang’s retirement was imminent. However, the Chinese government’s recognition of the need for well-trained financial technology officials led to Pan Gongsheng’s appointment. Known for being competent and outspoken in times of crisis, Pan Gongsheng was considered an excellent choice to make policy recommendations to Chinese decision-makers.

Pan Gongsheng has been a vice-governor of the People’s Bank of China since 2012. He previously served as the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, responsible for managing China‘s foreign exchange reserves. His recent appointment as secretary of the People’s Bank of China paved the way for his succession as the governor.

Looking at his background, Pan Gongsheng obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China and studied as a visiting scholar at Cambridge University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He gained recognition while working at a state-owned bank and was active during the 2016 currency crisis.

During his tenure as deputy governor, Pan Gongsheng tightened regulations to control property speculation and warned of a potential property bubble, a problem that is currently impacting the Chinese economy.

Pan Gongsheng’s appointment as the governor of the central bank is part of a broader reshuffle of China‘s economic leadership. It comes at a time when China‘s political leadership has been cautious in acknowledging the severity of the country’s economic challenges, with limited measures taken to stimulate the economy.

Wang Dan, chief economist for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank in China, believes that China‘s monetary policy will undergo a major shift in the coming months under Pan Gongsheng’s leadership. With a focus on controlling financial risks and maintaining economic stability, an expansionary monetary policy is expected but not to an aggressive extent.

