Securities Times Securities China News Agency, on January 3, Huaxia Fund issued an opinion saying that in 2023, under the background of economic recovery, it is expected that the market style will first reverse and then boom, and the value will first grow. At present, the bottom line of Hong Kong stocks is relatively clear, the AH premium is expected to converge, and the investment value is revealed. Investment opportunities in high-prosperity growth stocks such as photovoltaics, energy storage, semiconductors, and military industries are worthy of attention.

China Asset Management analyzed that the overall optimization of the current epidemic prevention and control policy has been determined, and economic and social life will gradually return to normal, and the next step will focus more on the momentum of economic recovery. However, the Central Economic Work Conference has set a more positive tone on the policy of stabilizing growth, clearly increasing the intensity of stabilizing growth in 2023. With the support of consumption recovery and investment, the economic situation is expected to improve and start a recovery cycle. As the economy picks up and stabilizes, the stock market will also usher in vitality.

In terms of market sentiment, China Asset Management pointed out that the characteristics of the market bottom are obvious, and the cost performance of equity is prominent. With the subsequent switching of profit expectations and the improvement of the liquidity environment, the peak of the superimposed epidemic disturbance is gradually passing, and the market sentiment is expected to accelerate the recovery. In addition, in terms of public offering funds, judging from the statistics of the median annual returns of all partial stock funds, there has never been a situation in which “the median return rate has been negative for two consecutive years”. After being negative, the performance of the next year can return to positive. After experiencing the shock last year, the market performance in 2023 is worth looking forward to.