CCTV news: “China Automobile Association Data” WeChat public account news on January 28, according to the statistical analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in 2022, automobile exports will continue to maintain a high level, hitting monthly record highs repeatedly. Since August, the average monthly export volume has exceeded 300,000 vehicles, and the annual export exceeded 3 million vehicles, effectively driving the overall growth of the industry.

In December 2022, auto companies exported 324,000 vehicles, a month-on-month decrease of 1.9% and a year-on-year increase of 45.4%.

In 2022, auto companies will export 3.111 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%.

In December 2022, 275,000 passenger vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 0.6% and a year-on-year increase of 47.2%.

In 2022, 2.529 million passenger vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 56.7%.

In December 2022, 49,000 commercial vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 8.6% and a year-on-year increase of 35.7%.

In 2022, 582,000 commercial vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 44.9%.

In December 2022, 82,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 14.2%, and a year-on-year increase of 3.6 times.

In 2022, 679,000 new energy vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times.

