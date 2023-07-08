China Association of Automobile Manufacturers Deletes ‘Letter of Commitment’ Involving Price Expressions, Urges Car Companies to Abide by Anti-Monopoly Law

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers Urges Car Companies to Abide by “Anti-Monopoly Law”

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers recently organized a group of 16 auto manufacturers, including NIO and Ideal, to sign a “Letter of Commitment to Maintain Fair Market Order in the Auto Industry.” However, just a few days later, the association issued a statement deleting certain expressions from the letter, stating that they violated the spirit of the “Anti-Monopoly Law.” The association removed terms related to abnormal prices and urged the companies to strictly comply with the law and set prices independently.

The original commitment letter emphasized several key principles. First, it called for adherence to industry regulations and agreements to maintain fair competition order. Second, it urged companies to avoid exaggerated or false publicity and misleading marketing tactics. Third, it emphasized the importance of prioritizing quality and meeting consumer needs. Finally, it encouraged companies to fulfill their social responsibilities and contribute to national economic growth.

The deletion of certain terms from the commitment letter has sparked discussions in the industry. Article 17 of the Anti-Monopoly Law prohibits operators with competitive relationships from reaching monopoly agreements, including fixing or changing commodity prices. Some experts argue that the car enterprise alliance may be violating this law by signing the commitment.

Moreover, Article 22 of the Anti-Monopoly Law prohibits operators with a dominant market position from engaging in acts of abusing their position, such as selling goods at unfairly high prices or buying goods at unfairly low prices.

The domestic auto market has been characterized by a “price war” this year, with several price adjustments by major companies. Despite the signing of the commitment letter, industry insiders believe that price stability is not guaranteed, and manufacturers and dealers will continue to adjust prices according to market factors.

Shortly after signing the commitment letter, North and South Volkswagen announced price adjustments for their ID. brand models. FAW-Volkswagen reduced the prices of ID. models and offered various subsidies and warranties. Similarly, SAIC Volkswagen launched limited-time prices for the ID.3 model.

Source: Jiemian News, Interface News

