China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In 2022, the export of auto companies will increase by 54.4% year-on-year to 3.111 million new energy vehicles, and the export of new energy vehicles will increase by 1.2 times year-on-year

Zhitong Finance APP learned that according to the statistical analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in 2022, automobile exports will continue to maintain a relatively high level, hitting monthly record highs repeatedly, and the average monthly export volume has exceeded 300,000 vehicles since August. , The annual export exceeded 3 million vehicles, effectively driving the overall growth of the industry. In December 2022, auto companies exported 324,000 vehicles, a month-on-month decrease of 1.9% and a year-on-year increase of 45.4%. In 2022, auto companies exported 3.111 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%; in December 2022, new energy vehicles exported 82,000 vehicles, a month-on-month decrease of 14.2%, and a year-on-year increase of 3.6 times. In 2022, 679,000 new energy vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times.

In December 2022, 275,000 passenger vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 0.6% and a year-on-year increase of 47.2%. In 2022, 2.529 million passenger vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 56.7%.

In December 2022, 49,000 commercial vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 8.6% and a year-on-year increase of 35.7%. In 2022, 582,000 commercial vehicles will be exported, a year-on-year increase of 44.9%.

