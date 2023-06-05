Home » China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In April, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times
Business

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In April, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times

by admin
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In April, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-06-05 12:22:27

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

According to data from the General Administration of Customs compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in April 2023, the export performance of complete automobiles was better than that of the previous month. The export volume of complete vehicles increased slightly from the previous month and maintained rapid growth year-on-year. In April 2023, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a month-on-month increase of 9.7%, and a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times; the export value of complete vehicles was US$8.31 billion, a month-on-month increase of 13.0%, and a year-on-year increase of 2 times. From January to April 2023, a total of 1.494 million complete automobiles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 76.3%; the export value of complete vehicles was 29.68 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 1 times.

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In April, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times

According to data from the General Administration of Customs compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in April 2023, the export performance of complete automobiles was better than that of the previous month. The export volume of complete vehicles increased slightly from the previous month and maintained rapid growth year-on-year. In April 2023, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a month-on-month increase of 9.7%, and a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times; the export value of complete vehicles was US$8.31 billion, a month-on-month increase of 13.0%, and a year-on-year increase of 2 times. From January to April 2023, a total of 1.494 million complete automobiles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 76.3%; the export value of complete vehicles was 29.68 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 1 times.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

See also  Private health insurance: Contributions that are too high at retirement age – this is the best way for privately insured people to protect themselves

You may also like

Pnrr, extraordinary assembly of magistrates of the Court...

Updated Opel Corsa: more style and technology The...

Jingdong 618 “Trade the old for the new”...

Apple: 12-inch MacBook officially “obsolete”

EU stock exchanges cautious, crude oil is on...

Disappointed entrepreneurs: No support for the traffic light

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 5th. Saudi Arabia cuts...

A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rises slightly...

Oil prices rise as Saudis cut production

Milan Stock Exchange without momentum. The oil companies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy