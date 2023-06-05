China Association of Automobile Manufacturers: In April, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times

Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

According to data from the General Administration of Customs compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in April 2023, the export performance of complete automobiles was better than that of the previous month. The export volume of complete vehicles increased slightly from the previous month and maintained rapid growth year-on-year. In April 2023, my country exported 425,000 complete automobiles, a month-on-month increase of 9.7%, and a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times; the export value of complete vehicles was US$8.31 billion, a month-on-month increase of 13.0%, and a year-on-year increase of 2 times. From January to April 2023, a total of 1.494 million complete automobiles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 76.3%; the export value of complete vehicles was 29.68 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 1 times.

