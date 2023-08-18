Home » China at the crossroads: Beijing must deflate the real estate bubble to avoid global financial contagion
China at the crossroads: Beijing must deflate the real estate bubble to avoid global financial contagion

MILANO – The latest events affecting the Chinese real estate market have not yet had a contagious effect on global financial markets. But Evergrande’s bankruptcy filing in the US has brought tensions back into the industry, especially as the same fate could befall a Country Garden, the leading developer in China that has started defaulting on some bond payments. But the concern is great: the People Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, has introduced a new fluctuation band for the Yuanin an attempt to stem the depreciation of the Chinese currency against the dollar in progress in these days and hours.

