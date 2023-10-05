China Attracts Foreign Investment with Unabated Force and Continued Opening Up

“The ‘magnetic force’ of attracting investment continues unabated and the pace of opening up continues – Observation on China‘s current attraction of foreign investment”

Beijing, October 4th – In a show of confidence in China‘s economy, nearly 40 representatives of multinational companies visited Xiongan New Area and Hefei, Anhui to explore new development opportunities and discuss cooperation opportunities with local government officials. This comes as foreign investment in China continues to expand, with major companies such as Tesla, Starbucks, and Danfoss paving the way for further investment.

Executives from multinational companies have been visiting China intensively this year, leading to a surge in foreign investment across various sectors. Tesla is set to begin the construction of its new energy storage super factory in Shanghai, while Starbucks is opening an average of one new store every nine hours. Additionally, companies like Danfoss have already put their new facilities into operation, further highlighting China‘s appeal as a hot spot for foreign investment.

Representatives from major multinational companies, including HSBC, Bayer, Starbucks, and Sanofi Group, have collectively visited Xiongan New Area, showcasing their interest and commitment to China‘s market. This trend is further supported by the establishment of 33,154 new foreign-invested enterprises in China during the first eight months of this year, representing a 33% year-on-year increase.

Furthermore, the quality of investment in China has improved. The actual use of foreign investment in the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 19.7%, with significant growth seen in industries such as electronic and communication equipment manufacturing and medical equipment manufacturing. In the high-tech service industry, foreign investment in R&D and design services increased by 57.1%.

Foreign-funded enterprises remain optimistic about the prospects of the Chinese market in the next five years. The “China Foreign Investment Business Environment Survey Report for the Second Quarter of 2023″ revealed that nearly 70% of foreign-funded enterprises surveyed hold a positive outlook. This is further supported by a 25.5% year-on-year increase in China‘s actual utilization of U.S. capital from January to July this year.

Although uncertainties due to geopolitical interference and the pandemic have impacted investment in China in recent years, multinational companies, including those from the United States, remain optimistic about the Chinese market. The actual investment from countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Germany has increased significantly.

To stabilize foreign investment, the Chinese government has implemented various policies and initiatives. The Ministry of Commerce has held investment promotion activities throughout the year, while the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has adjusted its services to meet the needs of foreign-invested enterprises. Local authorities, such as Hebei and Anhui, have also actively supported and assisted foreign-funded enterprises.

China‘s new development initiatives continue to provide new opportunities for the world. Global executives from companies like Adidas, Tesla, Apple, Mercedes-Benz, and Starbucks have visited China to express their confidence in the country’s economy. This confidence is driven by the immense potential of China‘s ultra-large-scale market.

Swire Coca-Cola’s recent strategic investment of 2 billion yuan in Kunshan, Jiangsu further demonstrates the unlimited potential of the Chinese market. The company sees the new opportunities and potential arising from China‘s high-level opening up and aims to grow together with the country.

With China‘s commitment to attracting foreign investment and creating a conducive business environment, the “magnetic force” of China‘s market continues to attract multinational companies, driving the country’s economic growth and providing new opportunities for global business expansion.

