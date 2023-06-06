China: authorities ask banks to reduce rates on deposits

Chinese authorities have requested the country’s major banks, including Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications to cut deposit rates for (at least) the second time in less than a year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. This move marks an intensification of efforts to strengthen the world‘s second largest economy.

Last week, state-owned banks were asked to cut rates on a number of products, including overnight deposits (by 5 basis points) and three- and five-year term deposits (by at least 10 basis points), according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. The request would have been passed through the central bank’s interest rate self-regulatory mechanism.

Banks are evaluating the request and could adjust rates as early as this week, although the move would not be mandatory. Currently, the major credit institutions offer an annual rate of 0.25% on sight deposits and, respectively, of 2.6% and 2.65% on three-year and five-year term deposits.

China‘s central bank declined to comment on the matter.